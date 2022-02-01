Dela Rosa to PNP: Prevent the return of illegal drug 'heydays'

SENATOR Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa has called on the 222,000-strong Philippine National Police (PNP) to prevent the return of illegal drug 'heydays' in the country.

Speaking in the flag-raising ceremony on the 31st Foundation Day Celebration of the Philippines National Police (PNP) last Monday in Camp Crame, Dela Rosa encouraged the police force not to falter in the war against illegal drugs.

"'Yung problema natin sa droga, sana hindi na ito mag-resurrect. I just would like to take this opportunity to motivate you again. Again and again, kahit na sabihin ninyo na, 'sir, kami ngayon ay humaharap ng katakot-takot na kaso dahil sa war on drugs na pinangunahan ninyo,' wala pa rin akong masabi sa inyo kundi huwag tayong sumuko. Ipagpatuloy natin ito," he said.

Dela Rosa, former chief of the PNP, said the men and women in the police force should treat the campaign against illegal drugs as a personal battle to protect their families and loved ones.

?"Para maging personal na laban niyo ito, isipin n'yo 'yung mga anak ninyo, 'yung mga magiging apo ninyo. Isipin ninyo 'yan. Kapag mag-resurrect ang problema sa droga, 'Wag mo nang sabihin na for the greater community, sa pamilya na lang ninyo. Protektahan ninyo ang pamilya ninyo sa problema na ito," Dela Rosa said.

"Papayag ba kayo ma-rape 'yung mga anak ninyo ng mga adik na 'yan? Papayag ba kayo na 'yung mga anak ninyo masisiraan ng bait dahil sa kaka-take ng droga? Papayag ba kayo na madidisgrasya 'yung mga mahal niyo sa buhay dahil sa mga drug-crazed criminals? 'Wag tayong pumayag," he said.

Dela Rosa expressed hope that the high point of the illegal drug trade won't resurrect after the PNP neutralized big drug lords and syndicates, like the Parojinog in Ozamis, Odicta in Iloilo, Espinosa in Leyte, and many others.

"Ngayon, tago nang tago (ang mga drug lords). kaya 'wag n'yong pabayaang mamayagpag sila ulit. 'Wag na huwag talaga, napakasayang 'yung effort natin.

Andami nating taong nasayang, namatay, nasugatan. Maraming career na nasira dahil dito sa laban natin sa droga. Dahil alam mo na, 'damned if you do, damned if you don't.' Basta provided na gawin natin nang tama. gawin natin nang maayos, kahit na sako-sako, libo-libong kaso ang haharapin mo, if you know deep inside your heart that you are doing this job diligently, religiously at sa matinong paraan, you can swear to God, 'God, I'm yours for the taking anytime,'" he said.

The Mindanaoan Senator also reiterated that he is not afraid to face the International Criminal Court (ICC) because the administration did the war on drugs for the sake of the Filipino people.

"Hindi ako takot... At least, masasabi ko na kahit bitayin niyo ako ngayon, mamatay man ako ngayon, sasabihin ko pa rin, masasabi ko sa taumbayan na ginawa namin 'yon hindi para sa aming sarili kundi para sa kabutihan ng bansang Pilipinas. Dahil kung hindi natin ginawa 'yon, Narco-state na ang Pilipinas," Dela Rosa said.

The neophyte senator's statement was met with applause by the attendees of the PNP celebration.