Pangilinan: Sa pagtaas ng krudo, iIbigay agad ayuda sa magsasaka, mangingisda

AS another round of oil price increases are scheduled today (February 1), Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan calls for the timely release of fuel discounts, seedlings, farm equipment, and other assistance to farmers and fisherfolk contained in the 2022 national budget.

"Kapag tumataas ang presyo ng krudo, direktang epekto nito ang pagtaas din ng presyo ng pagkain. ?Dapat protektahan ang taumbayan sa lalong kahirapan. Bukod sa pagsuspindi ng excise tax sa presyo ng langis, paspasan din ng DA ang pagbigay ng fuel subsidy, ayuda, farm inputs tulad ng pataba at binhi sa ating mga mga magsasaka. Nakasaad na 'yan sa batas," Pangilinan said.

In the General Appropriations Act of 2022, the Department of Agriculture has P695 million in seed buffer stocking and P500 million in fuel discount.

For rice farmers, half of the earnings from rice import tariffs (over P11 billion as of September 2021) is allocated for rice farm equipment like tractors, threshers, irrigation pumps, etc.

"Meron ding pondo para sa agarang ayuda galing sa rice import tariffs na pinatibay ng Cash Assistance to Filipino Farmers Act (Republic Act 11598). Lahat ng sobra sa P10 billion na taripa ay pwedeng gamitin dito," Pangilinan said of the law he co-authored and co-sponsored.

The former food security secretary said that these interventions, including the suspension of the excise tax on fuel, are needed now.

Starting February 1, gasoline and diesel will increase by P0.75 per liter, while kerosene will have an additional P0.45 per liter increase.

As of January 31, the Department of Energy has seen an increase of P7.20 per liter for diesel, P4.95 for gasoline, and P6.75 for kerosene, which Pangilinan describes as undue burden for Filipinos amid the pandemic.

According to Pangilinan, helping farmers and fisherfolk increase their incomes will also ease the burden for consumers.

Pangilinan is fresh from a two-day immersion in farmers and fisherfolks communities in Zambales and Pampanga over the weekend, where he learned that one of the concerns of the sector is the continuing surge of fuel price.

"Heavily reliant ang ating mga magsasaka at mangingisda sa krudo upang mas magampanan nila nang maayos ang kanilang trabaho. For example, halos 70% ng expenses ng ating mga mangingisda ay napupunta sa langis. Ano na lang ang matitira sa kanilang kita kung patuloy na tumataas ang presyo nito," Pangilinan said.

"Nitong weekend, kakagaling ko lang sa komunidad ng mga magsasaka at mangingisda sa Zambales at Pampanga at doon ko nalaman ang kanilang mga hinaing. Bukod sa problema nila sa pambabarat ng mga middlemen sa kanilang aning palay at isda, umaaray din sila sa taas ng presyo ng pataba at langis," he said.

"Hindi ito makaturangan. Napakasisipag ng ating mga magsasaka at mangingisda at kitang-kita ko sa kanila ang kanilang dedikasyon sa kanilang trabaho. Pero bakit sila ang nagugutom? Bakit parang walang pake ang pamahalaan sa kanila? Nakakalungkot at nakakagalit," the former food security secretary said.

For Pangilinan, if the government really wants to address poverty and hunger, the first thing it needs to consider is whether local farmers and fisherfolks are earning a decent living.

"Dito sa ating bansa, patuloy na yumayaman ang mga dati nang mayaman. Samantalang iyong mga todo-kayod tulad ng ating mga magsasaka at mangingisda, kulang na lang ay magmaka-awa sila upang sila'y mapansin. Hindi tama," he said.