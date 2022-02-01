Press Release

February 1, 2022 Senate Passes Record-breaking 166 Bills on Third Reading On Monday, the Senate of the Philippines approved a record 166 bills on third reading, the most bills approved in a single day in recent Senate history, if not this past decade. "I thank our presiding officer, Senate President Vicente Sotto III, for his guidance and leadership, allowing us to become incredibly productive. And I thank all our colleagues for diligently studying and voting on each and every measure. I can say without a doubt that this Senate body has been one of the most hardworking groups in Senate history," said Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, who shepherded the approval of the 166 bills. Most of the bills are of local import, creating state universities and colleges, primary and secondary schools, hospitals, and marine hatcheries, and the establishment of provincial offices for the Commission on Higher Education, the Land Transportation Office, and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, bringing these agencies closer to our people. "We hope our colleagues in the House of Representatives appreciate our effort to pass these local bills. Having been a congressman myself, I know how hard they work to deliver the necessary legislation for their respective constituents, and so I am very glad that we have all been able to efficiently work together for our people," Zubiri added. Nine bills, meanwhile, are of national application: the Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Act, the COVID-19 Benefits and Allowances for Health Workers Act, the Expanded Anti-Trafficking Act, the Foundling Recognition and Protection Act, amendments to the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation Charter, the Vintage Vehicles Regulation Act, the Second Congressional Commission on Education Act, the Extended Producer Responsibility Act, and the act declaring August 30 as National Press Freedom Day. "I am glad that everyone has been amenable to working overtime, so we can pass these important bills before adjournment—especially bills like the Marawi Compensation Act and the Allowances for Health Workers Act, which a lot of people have been waiting for. This really is a working Senate, and I am so proud to be part of it."