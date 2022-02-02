Press Release

February 2, 2022 Senate approves 30 higher education bills The Senate approved on third and final reading several measures that seek to strengthen State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) in the country and establish additional provincial offices of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) in various parts of the country, all aimed to strengthen higher education in the country. Sen. Joel Villanueva, chair of the Senate Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, sponsored these 30 local bills last Monday, January 31, 2022. "We believe the passage of these bills will open a bright future in higher education for each and every one of the 3.64 million students," Villanueva said in his manifestation during the passage of the bills in the Senate session. Among the bills approved were House Bill Nos. (HBN) 9518 and 9520 strengthening the charters of Batangas State University and Tarlac State University, respectively. The Upper Chamber also gave its nod to seven bills converting and recognizing the following campuses into regular campuses: Cebu Technological University-Pinamungajan Campus (HBN 9075); Cebu Technological University-Balamban campus (HBN 9150); Cagayan State University-Solana campus (HBN 9179); Polytechnic University of the Philippines Alfonso-Maragondon Annex Campus (HBN 9347); Polytechnic University of the Philippines-Cabiao Campus (HBN 8131); Cebu Technological University-Consolacion Campus (HBN 8040); Puerto Princesa Campus and external campuses of the College of Community Resources Development of the Palawan State University (HBN 6975). Also approved on final reading were five measures seeking to establish additional campuses in various SUCs to bring educational opportunities closer to students living in remote areas: University of Eastern Philippines campuses in Allen, Victoria, and Lavezares, Northern Samar (HBN 7879); Polytechnic University of the Philippines-Leyte campus (HBN 8985); Cebu Technological University campuses in Toledo City and Asturias in Cebu (HBN 9180); Polytechnic University of the Philippines-Sta. Rosa campus (HBN 5738); and Polytechnic University of the Philippines-Caloocan City North Campus (HBN 6739). The Senate likewise approved on third reading HBN 7841, converting the Iligan City National School of Fisheries to into a Polytechnic State college; HBN 9528, renaming the Adiong Memorial Polytechnic State College into the Adiong Memoral State College; and HBN 10283 converting the Northern Negros State College of Science and Technology into the State University of Northern Negros. Meanwhile, 13 bills establishing CHED provincial offices to promote quality education and ensure accessibility to the commission's services in various parts of the country, were also approved on final reading. CHED provincial offices are soon to rise in Zamboanga Sibugay (HBN 4957); Negros Occidental (HBN 4958); Ilocos Sur (HBN 6974); Misamis Occidental (HBN 7017); Ilocos Norte (HBN 7018); Davao Oriental (HBN 7447); Sorsogon (HBN 7516); Bohol (HBN 7695); Northern Samar (HBN 7969); Bataan (HBN 8446); Kalinga (HBN 8453); Mountain Province (HBN 8656); and San Jose, Mindoro (HBN 9342).