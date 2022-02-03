Press Release

February 3, 2022 Senate Ratifies Bill Streamlining Firearm Licenses and Permit Processes On Wednesday, the Senate ratified the bicameral conference committee report on the bill amending the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, extending the validity period of the license to own and possess, and the permit to carry firearms. "With this bill, we are encouraging gun owners to register, and not be put off by bureaucratic processes. In this way, we are hoping that all firearms in the country can be accounted for, and we will hopefully have fewer criminal activities involving unlicensed and unregulated firearms," said Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, author and co-sponsor of the bill. The bill allows licensees to apply for renewal every five or ten years, from the previous two years mandated by the current law. This applies to both the license to possess, and the registration of firearms. The bill also recognizes two additional classes of persons to be exempt from the requirement of a threat assessment certificate, owing to the danger posed by their profession: a) elected incumbent and former officials, and b) active and retired military and law enforcement personnel. "We are extending the validity of licenses to encourage more responsible gun ownership. The easier we make the registration and renewal process, the more we will be able to account for every firearm and every carrier in the country."