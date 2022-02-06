Press Release

February 6, 2022 Bong Go encourages parents to have their eligible children inoculated as pilot vaccination for 5 to 11 years old starts Monday Senator and Chair of the Senate Committee on Health Christopher "Bong" Go has encouraged parents to get their eligible children inoculated against COVID-19 as the government set the pilot vaccination of those aged 5 to 11 on February 7. The schedule was moved to said date from February 4 due to logistical challenges according to health authorities. "Bagama't hindi mandatory ang vaccination laban sa COVID-19 at hindi pwedeng pilitin ang mga tao, hikayatin pa rin natin ang mga hindi pa bakunado na magpabakuna na dahil maiiwasan natin ang malubhang sakit o maging kamatayan dahil sa COVID-19. Ilapit na natin sa kanila ang bakuna at ipaintindi natin nang mabuti," Go said. Vaccinating children is an important part of the national immunization program, according to Go, as it provides them with the extra protection they need against the virus. The senator then reassured parents that the vaccines are effective and safe, and are the best weapon available to safeguard themselves and their families against COVID-19. "While we recognize that taking vaccines is a personal decision, we urge you to make the best decision for the benefit of not just yourselves, but also your community, particularly your loved ones," Go said. "Makasisiguro naman po tayo na ang mga bakunang ito ay ligtas at epektibo laban sa COVID-19," he stressed. The government had already chosen six locations in Metro Manila where COVID-19 reformulated vaccines would be administered to the qualified younger population. These are the Philippine Heart Center, Philippine Children's Medical Center, National Children's Hospital and SM North EDSA (Skydome) in Quezon City; Manila Zoo in Manila City; and Fil Oil Gymnasium in San Juan City. The government aims to vaccinate over 39.4 million children between zero to 17 years old. As of February 4, the country has administered a total of 128,473,507 vaccines. Around 59.80 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated while 60.65 million individuals have received their first dose. Meanwhile, 8,012,011 booster shots have been administered. The country has received a total of 217,778,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Meanwhile, Go urged public and private sector partners to come up with innovative ways to encourage more eligible people to get their doses. "The vaccine is critical to us returning to normalcy and overcoming this pandemic as quickly as possible," he explained, reiterating the importance of protecting children and the elderly by getting vaccinated when the opportunity arises. Go then reassured that the country is on the right path to ultimately defeating the virus, thanks to the government's efforts and continued public cooperation. "This is not the time to be complacent as we work for a better tomorrow. Cooperation, compassion, and concern for others have the potential to save lives. So let us continue to collaborate with the administration so that we may properly heal and recover as a nation," he said.