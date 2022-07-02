|
Press Release
February 7, 2022
Dispatch from Crame No. 1216:
2/7/22
Given my situation as PDL, my reelection bid is, in real and palpable terms, handicapped or disadvantaged.
Kaya umaasa po ako na sa pamamagitan ng aking mga surrogates o proxies sa mga sorties, pre-recorded na video messages, at syempre, mga dispatches from Crame, ay mapaparating ko po sa mga botante ang aking mga saloobin, hangarin at plataporma.
Maraming salamat po sa tiwala at suporta.
