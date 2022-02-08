Press Release

February 8, 2022 De Lima in high spirits, kicks off campaign in Bicol Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima expressed nothing but optimism as her campaign for Senate reelection bid kicked off in her hometown in Bicol Region today (Feb. 8). De Lima, who hails from Iriga City, Camarines Sur, said her continued unjust detention would never prevent her from fighting for her advocacies, especially with all the help, compassion and love she receives from supporters who are offering their time and resources to campaign for her. "Lubos po akong nagpapasalamat sa ating mga kababayan na patuloy na nagtitiwala at sumusuporta sa aking mga ipinaglalaban. Sa kabila ng aking di-makatarungang pagkakakulong, hindi po natitinag ang aking loob, at puno ako ng lakas at pag-asang magpatuloy sa laban dahil nandiyan po kayo," she said. "Sa aking mga kapwa Bicolano at sa sambayanang Pilipino, ito po si Leila de Lima. Patuloy na dumadama, dumadamay, lumalaban. Muling kumakatok sa inyong puso na maipagpatuloy ang aking mandato bilang Senador. Sama-sama, #LeilabanTayo," she added. De Lima kicked off her campaign in Camarines Sur, wherein her team joins the tandem of presidential aspirant and Vice President Leni Robredo and vice presidential aspirant and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, along with other Senatorial under Robredo-Pangilinan ticket. "Kasama ni VP Leni at Senator Kiko, kaming mga nasa senatorial lineup ay magiging katuwang nila sa hangaring ibalik ang mabuting pamamahala, ang pangingibabaw ng batas, hustisya at demokrasya," De Lima said. "Titiyakin namin na ang Senado ay magiging bulwagan para sa mga panukalang batas at resolusyon na magpapalakas sa mga sektor sa bansa at poprotekta sa interes ng taumbayan," she added. As her continued unjust detention over trumped-up drug charges prevented her from physically attending the event, De Lima will be represented by her Spokesperson and one of her legal counsels, Atty. Dino De Leon. It may be recalled that De Lima confirmed that she would seek reelection in the 2022 national elections in an indictment letter addressed to Mr. Duterte last July 21, where she stressed that the political persecution she has been subjected to by the Duterte administration only strengthened her resolve to continue fighting. De Lima said the reasons she decided to seek for reelection include, among others, her goals to further advance her five foremost advocacies, namely, on social justice, human rights, criminal justice reform, good governance and rule of law, and national sovereignty, and to continue protecting democracy and the democratic institutions damaged by Duterte. "Sa nakalipas pong mahigit lima't kalahating taon, marami tayong nagawa at napagtagumpayan sa kabila ng panggigipit ng mapaniil na rehimeng Duterte. "Sa pangunguna ni VP Leni at Sen. Kiko, sa tulong po ng ating mga volunteers at bawat Pilipinong nagmamahal at nagmamalasakit sa kapwa at bansa, itutuloy at palalakasin pa natin ang laban para ibalik ang Hustisya at ipagtanggol ang Karapatang Pantao na pilit ipinagkakait ng kasalukuyang gobyerno," De Lima said.