Press Release

February 8, 2022 Gordon kicks off campaign in Bicol NAGA CITY, Camarines Sur -- Senator Richard J. Gordon today joined the caravan of Vice Pres. Leni Robredo and Sen. Francis Pangilinan as one of their guest candidates in their Senate slate. Gordon, who is aiming for a consecutive and final term as a member of the Upper Chamber, said that it was an honor for him to be recognized as one of the candidates the tandem sees as a major player against corruption. "We went here to the beautiful and historic city of Naga today to appreciate the support thrown at us by our countrymen from Bicol as we start our journey towards six more years in the Senate," mentioned Gordon. "Kami ay nagpapasalamat sapagkat nasusuklian ng Bicol ng pagmamahal sa amin, dahil hindi natin napabayaan ang mga nasalanta ng maraming kalamidad sa rehiyong ito," he added. Gordon was among one of eight senatorial bets of the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem represented in the kickoff of the election campaign period. The senator headed to various towns in Camarines Sur, including the Angat Buhay village in Lupi town, among other local government units before culminating in a grand rally at Plaza Quezon in Naga in the late afternoon. He is also scheduled to head to nearby Sorsogon and Albay in the second day of his two-day Bicol journey. Gordon, chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, vowed to continue combating corruption and incompetence in government if he gets reelected. "Hindi natatapos dito ang ating krusada laban sa mga tiwali at abusadong kawani ng gobyerno, dahil patuloy nating pananagutin ang mga nagnakaw at nagkasala sa taumbayan," remarked Gordon. "We will leave no stone unturned and continue to render our selfess service to the Filipino people, because they deserve leaders to look up to and be emulated by our next generation," he continued. As a member and eventual chairman of the Philippine Red Cross, Gordon has responded to numerous natural disasters in the area, including the Mayon Volcano eruption, and countless powerful typhoons. Gordon built and renovated tens of thousands of houses in the region that were badly damaged by the unforgiving force of Mother Nature. He also brought forth recognition to Bicolano patriot Wenceslao Vinzons, the youngest delegate to the 1935 Constitutional Convention, and fearless guerilla fighter during World War II. Serving as Tourism secretary from 2002-04, Gordon promoted Masbate's famous rodeo and gave attention to the whale sharks swimming in Sorsogon through the "Watch our Whales" slogan, just one of the many introduced by the wildly-successful WOW Philuppines camapign.