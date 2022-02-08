Press Release

February 8, 2022 Pangilinan offers campaign to Filipinos' future: Walang gutom sa pagkain, katarungan, pagmamahal SENATOR Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Monday evening joined a virtual interfaith prayer concert hosted by various faith-based organizations ahead of Team Robredo-Pangilinan (TRoPa) campaign kickoff in Bicol today. In his short dedication and prayer, Pangilinan vowed to offer the campaign for a more dignified lives to the Filipino people. "Inaalay po namin sa Inyo ang kampanyang ito, ang biyaheng ito upang tumungo sa at tuparin ang Inyong pangako ng isang masagana at maayos na bukas. Isang kinabukasang walang gutom -- sa pagkain, sa katarungan, sa pagmamahal at pag-aaruga," Pangilinan said. "Inaalay po namin sa Inyo ang byaheng ito na nagbabalik sa ating pinagsisilbihan -- sa mga taong pinag-aalayan ng pangarap at paglilingkod. Inaalay namin sa Inyo ang pagbabalik-loob sa ating mga mithi at prinsipyo at ipinaglalaban," he added. In his bid for the vice presidency, Pangilinan brings with him his vast experience as food security secretary, promising to use this to offer tangible solutions to food problems that continue to hound the Filipino people. "Ang paninindigan natin ay bigyang solusyon ang problema sa pagkain. Mareresolba lamang ang problemang ito kung magi-invest tayo sa agrikultura at susuportahan natin ang ating mga magsasaka't mangingisda," he said in an earlier interview. During his time as food security chief, Pangilinan managed to keep the cost of rice at an affordable price of P27 to P32 per kilo, which is very far from the current market price of P41 per kilo. As a Senator, he authored and fought for the passage of the Sagip Saka Act, which gives the green light for the national government and its attached agencies to purchase goods directly from farmers and fisherfolks in order to help these sectors with their livelihood. Ahead of the start of the campaign period, Pangilinan urges his supporters to conduct self-retrospection, telling them to remember the reason why they entered this election. "Inaanyayahan po namin ang lahat na -- sa gitna ng mga nagaganap sa labas ng tahanan natin -- magbyahe tayo kahit saglit, pabalik sa ating kaloob-looban, at magtanong: Kaya pa ba? Tama ba ito? Kailangan na ba nating magbago? Matatag ka pa ba?" he said. The virtual interfaith prayer concert was attended by various interfaith groups, including representatives from the Roman Catholic Church, the Christian communities, and other denominations. Former Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) Secretary General Cliffor Sorita hopes for a clean and honest elections. "I hope and I pray that our collective prayer will be the kind of prayer that we can utilize so that we can and will be able to have resolutions to our country's problems and woes," he said. "But more importantly let's ask our Heavenly Father that this coming election will be a catalyst of that real change and that our elections will truly be honest, orderly, and peaceful elections," he added. Famous singers and artists such as Gary Valenciano, Kuh Ledesma, Nikki Valdes, Kean Cipriano, John Arcilla, and Jaime Rivera also graced the event, where they sang worship songs and offered short message of support for the call to a clean and orderly elections.