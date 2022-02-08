Press Release

February 8, 2022 TESDAMAN vows employment opportunity and security in Senate reelection Sen. Joel "TESDAMAN" Villanueva today launched his campaign for a second term in the Upper House, vowing to continue his agenda of job creation and strengthen employment security in the country. Villanueva outlined his achievements and platform as he rallied his audience to vote for his reelection in a campaign kick-off video posted in his official Facebook accounts. The video showed the senator speaking before a live audience and teleconference guests consisting of workers, students, beneficiaries of programs championed by Villanueva, and Overseas Filipino Workers from 24 countries. "Sa unang araw na ito ng kampanya, nakikita ng aking dalawang mata at nararamdaman ng aking buong katawan, na hindi ako nag-iisa sapagkat kasama ko kayo. Sama-sama po nating trabahuhin ang trabaho sa mahal nating Pilipinas," he told his supporters. Villanueva said that any of this year's candidates for president or vice president have jobs and employment as part of their platforms, which is why his advocacy should continue in the Senate. Referring to these candidates, he said that "Bagaman magkakaiba ang kanilang mga posisyon sa pulitika, meron po silang common denominator: kailangan si TESDAMAN sa Senado." The senator's campaign video included endorsements from presidential candidates Vice President Leni Robredo, Sen. Panfilo Lacson, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno. On top of his perfect attendance in Senate sessions with more than 500 bills and resolutions filed, the former director general of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) mentioned that he was able to pass crucial laws during his first term that strengthen the labor sector and provide livelihood opportunities for Filipinos. The senator was instrumental in the enactment of laws such as the Tulong Trabaho Act, the law establishing the Department of Migrant Workers, First Time Jobseekers' Assistance Act, Work From Home or Telecommuting Act, and the Doktor Para sa Bayan Act. Villanueva said that he wants to continue his work in the Senate to ensure that the laws he passed are implemented properly. "Ang mga naipasa nating batas, dapat nai-implement nang maayos. Dapat napopondohan nang maayos. Dapat nakikinabang ang ating mga kababayan," he said. Employment opportunity and security Villanueva promised to focus on employment security in his second Senate term as the next phase of his advocacy for Filipino workers. "Ito po ang commitment sa bawat isa sa inyo ng inyong TESDAMAN: Walang panahon na mawawalan ng oportunidad na magkatrabaho, magka-hanapbuhay, at magkaroon ng kita, para maranasan nila ang masayang pagbabago," he said. The senator is looking into institutionalizing and strengthening policies such as unemployment insurance, the National Employment Recovery Strategy, the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) Emergency Employment Program, and employment transition support programs as part of his reelection campaign platform. Villanueva is also keen on passing laws for flexible employment arrangements, including allowing employees to have voluntary work arrangements, providing job opportunities for senior citizens, as well as supporting freelancers and the gig economy. He also called for empowerment in the workplace by protecting the rights of workers, and cultivating knowledge and skills development in enterprises, science and technology, and medicine. Villanueva is running as an independent candidate for his second term for Senator. He garnered the second highest number of votes in the 2016 national elections in his first Senate run. He has since chaired the Senate Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development, Committee on Youth (during the 17th Congress), and Committee on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education (during the current 18th Congress). Oportunidad at seguridad sa trabaho, pangako ni TESDAMAN Inilunsad ngayong araw ni Sen. Joel "TESDAMAN" Villanueva ang kanyang kampanya para sa ikalawang termino sa Senado, at nangakong ituloy ang kanyang agendang paglikha ng trabaho at pagtibayin ang kasiguruhan ng trabaho sa bansa. Inilahad ni Villanueva ang kanyang mga nakamit na tagumpay at plataporma sa Senado sa isang kick-off video na ipinalabas sa opisyal na Facebook page ng senador. Ipinakita sa video na kausap ng senador ang kanyang mga supporter na live audience, at mga manonood sa teleconference na kinabibilangan ng mga manggagawa, estudyante, mga benepisyaryo ng mga programa ng senador, at mga overseas Filipino workers mula sa 24 na bansa. "Sa unang araw na ito ng kampanya, nakikita ng aking dalawang mata at nararamdaman ng aking buong katawan na hindi ako nag-iisa sapagkat kasama ko kayo. Sama-sama po nating trabahuhin ang trabaho sa mahal nating Pilipinas," sabi ng senador sa kanyang supporters. Sinabi ni Villanueva sa kanyang talumpati na bahagi ng sino mang kandidato para sa pagkapresidente o bise presidente ang paglikha ng trabaho, kung kaya't kailangang ipagpatuloy ng senador ang kanyang adbokasiya sa Senado. Aniya, "Bagaman magkakaiba ang kanilang mga posisyon sa pulitika, meron po silang common denominator: kailangan si TESDAMAN sa Senado." Bahagi ng campaign video ang pag-endorso sa kanya ng mga kumakandidato sa pagkapangulo na sina Vice President Leni Robredo, Sen. Panfilo Lacson, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, at Manila Mayor Isko Moreno. Dagdag pa sa perfect attendance niya sa mga sesyon sa Senado at isinumiteng mahigit na 500 na bills at resolutions, sinabi ng dating director general ng Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) nakapagpasa siya sa kanyang unang termino ng mga batas na nagpapatibay ng sektor ng manggagawa at nagbibigay ng kabuhayan sa mga Pilipino. Naipasa ng senador ang mga batas gaya ng Tulong Trabaho Act, ang pagtatatag ng Department of Migrant Workers, First Time Jobseekers' Assistance Act, Telecommuting or Work From Home Act, at Doktor Para sa Bayan Act. Nais ni Villanueva na magpatuloy ang kanyang trabaho sa Senado para masiguro ang tamang implementasyon ng mga naipasa niyang batas. "Ang mga naipasa nating batas, dapat nai-implement nang maayos. Dapat napopondohan nang maayos. Dapat nakikinabang ang ating mga kababayan," sabi ng senador. Oportunidad at seguridad Ipinangako ni Villanueva na pagtuunan ang employment security sa kanyang pangalawang termino sa Senado bilang panibagong hakbang ng kanyang adbokasiya para sa manggagawang Pilipino. "Ito po ang commitment sa bawat isa sa inyo ng inyong TESDAMAN: Walang panahon na mawawalan ng oportunidad na magkatrabaho, magka-hanapbuhay, at magkaroon ng kita, para maranasan nila ang masayang pagbabago," sabi niya. Nais ng senador na palakasin at palawigin ang mga polisiyang gaya ng unemployment insurance, National Employment Recovery Strategy, Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) Emergency Employment Program, at programa para sa employment transition support bilang bahagi ng kanyang plataporma. Isusulong din ni Villanueva ang mga batas para sa flexible employment arrangements, gaya ng pagpahintulot sa mga empleyado na magkaroon ng voluntary work arrangement, pagbigay-daan para makapagtrabaho ang mga senior citizen, at pagsuporta sa mga freelancers at sa tinatawag na "gig economy". Panawagan din ng senador ang proteksyon sa mga karapatan ng mga manggagawa, at knowledge and skills development sa larangan ng enterprises, science and technology, at medisina. Tumatakbo bilang independent candidate si Villanueva para sa kanyang pangalawang termino sa Senado. Nakamit niya ang pangalawang pinakamaraming boto noong 2016 nang una siyang mahalal na senador. Bilang senador, naupo siya bilang chair ng Senate Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development, Committee on Youth (noong noong ika-17 Kongreso), at Committee on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education (ngayong ika-18 na Kongreso Congress).