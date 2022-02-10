Pangilinan to SRA, DA: Stop sugar importation

BATANGAS, FEB. 10 -- Vice presidential candidate and Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Thursday exhorted the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) to halt the importation of sugar as it would badly hurt Filipino producers.

Pangilinan also called on the Department of Agriculture to address the long-standing appeal of local sugar federations to put a cap on the price of fertilizers and to consider fuel subsidy for farmers amid the incessant spike in fuel prices.

"Hindi matamis na ani ang kinakaharap ng ating mga sugar farmers sa pagbuhos ng imported na asukal sa bansa. Pahihinain sila nito, kundi papatayin," Pangilinan said.

"Ang mapait na katotohanan ay napapabayaan na ng matagal na panahon ang ating local sugar farmers. Ngayong dumadaing sila dahil sa mahal ng gamit sa pagsasaka, ang solusyon ng gobyerno ay importasyon," he added.

At least 200,000 metric tons of imported sugar are expected to flood the market after the SRA, which is under the Department of Agriculture (DA), announced its decision to buy sugar from the foreign market purportedly to ensure stable supply.

Pangilinan, however, questioned the decision as it came at the peak of sugar milling in the country, including in Batangas, where sugar is a major crop.

The vice presidential candidate also lamented DA's inaction over the sugar farmers federation's appeal to address the spiraling cost of fertilizers and fuel, which have been driving sugar prices up in the local market.

"Kung pinagtuunan sana ito ng pansin ng DA, napalakas sana ang lokal na industriya at hindi na kailangang mag-import," Pangilinan said.

"Magpakita naman sana ng pagkalinga at pagpapahalaga ang gobyerno sa ating mga magsasaka dahil sila ang naglalagay ng pagkain sa ating mesa," he added.

Pangilinan rued that from being a sugar exporter, the Philippines has now become an importer, dependent on the produce of foreign nations.

In his bid for the vice presidency, Pangilinan has made agriculture, decent jobs and food for Filipinos as his centerpiece programs, with his "Hello Pagkain, Goodbye Gutom," battle cry.