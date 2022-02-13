Press Release

February 13, 2022 Pangilinan returns to rousing support in his hometown QUEZON CITY, FEB. 13 -- Vice presidential candidate Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Sunday returned to his hometown of over three decades to a rousing welcome of supporters, vowing a government that will stand alongside hardworking Filipinos if he and presidential bet Leni Robredo win in the May elections. Pangilinan said it is time to end the tragedy of Filipinos under administrations who leave those in the fringes of society or laylayan to fend for themselves. "Uunahin natin ang mga nasa laylayan dahil habang sila'y naiiwan, hindi tayo magiging matibay na bansa," he said in his speech. The senator recalled that when he was a kid, he was accidentally left behind by his parents after a mass at Sto. Domingo Church in Quezon City. After finding out that one of their big brood was missing, Pangilinan said, his parents returned to the church to find him playing. "Minsan nagtatanong ako kung ano kaya ang nangyari sa akin kung hindi na ako binalikan. Marami sa ating mga kababayan ngayon na hindi binabalikan, nakakalimutan na, hindi ito tama," he said. "Sila ang kailangan tulungan ng administrasyon, sila ang kinakailangang balikan at kupkupin," he added. Running with the campaign battle cry "Hello, pagkain. Goodbye, gutom," Pangilinan said the country's farmers are among the sectors who have been neglected and thus need support from government. A farmer himself for 10 years now, he said he has experienced the hardships farmers go through in producing food for every Filipino and in battling calamities and lack of assistance from government. Citing the case of Ka Meg, a 67-year-old farmer he met in his Biyahe ni Kiko campaign journey, he said it is unacceptable that for many decades of tilling the land to bring food to every table, he remains poor and neglected. Pangilinan said he and Robredo will not leave their campaign vows as mere promises, but will work hard to bring better lives to the Filipinos. "Kasama ang lider na matino at mahusay, ipanalo natin ito. Hindi 'sana all' pero 'dapat all' may masustansyang pagkain, may edukasyon, may hanapbuhay, may hustisya, may maayos na serbisyo, may oportunidad na umunlad sa buhay," Pangilinan said. Supporters in pink and waving flags gathered in and out of the Quezon City Memorial Circle to show force and support for the tandem of Robredo and Pangilinan. Several senatorial candidates of the Robredo-Pangilinan slate were also present: Teddy Baguilat, Chel Diokno, Richard Gordon, Sonny Matula, Risa Hontiveros, and Sonny Trillanes IV. Senator Leila de Lima was represented by his spokesperson. Leaders of various sectoral organizations also read a manifesto of support for Robredo and Pangilinan. Pangilinan thanked volunteers and friends for organizing the event that turned Quezon City pink.