De Lima elated over 'Pink Sunday' rally overwhelming crowd, thanks supporters and volunteers

Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima expressed her gratitude to all the supporters and volunteers who joined the "Pink Sunday" campaign rally held at the Quezon Memorial Circle last Feb. 13.

De Lima, who is seeking reelection under the Robredo-Pangilinan ticket, was represented by her Spokesperson, Atty. Dino de Leon, who brought the Senator's standee with him during his speech before the estimated 20,000 crowd.

"Nais po sana kayong makadaupang palad ni Senator Leila de Lima ngayong araw na ito, pero alam naman po natin na siya'y ipinakulong. Hindi po nakulong, ipinakulong. At ang tanging kasalanan niya lamang ay ipinaglaban niya tayong lahat," he said.

"Inimbestigahan niya ang Davao Death Squad, inimbestigahan niya ang malawakang patayan under the Duterte administration at patuloy na naninindigan sa mga oras na ito. Sinubukan siyang patahimikin ngunit nagkamali po sila. Kasi hindi kailanman nila matitinag ang paninindigan ni Leila de Lima. Hindi nila kayang lokohin ang sambayanang Pilipino habambuhay.

"Sabi po ni President Leni Robredo, 'Ang nagmamahal, ipinaglalaban ang mga minamahal.' Kay Senator Leila de Lima, walang duda ang pagmamahal niya sa ating lahat dahil pinaglaban niya tayo mulat sapul," he added.

De Lima, the most prominent political prisoner under the Duterte regime, remains detained over trumped-up drug charges brought about by the President's vendetta against her.

The activity, dubbed "Pink Sunday," was led by the supporters of presidential aspirant and Vice President Leni Robredo, of her running mate Senator Kiko Pangilinan, and of other Senatorial aspirants under their ticket.

In his speech, De Leon shared that De Lima continues to fulfill her mandate to the Filipino people amid limitation on resources and continued political persecution.

"Kay Senator Leila de Lima, 600 bills and resolutions filed, nakakulong pa po yan. Ballpen lang. Walang computer, walang internet, walang cellphone. Ballpen lang ang hawak [nakapaghain] ng 600 bills and resolutions," she said.

De Leon added that De Lima pushed for the enactment into law of important legislations such as Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) Institutionalization Act, Magna Carta of the Poor Act and National Commission of Senior Citizens Act.

He pointed out that the Senate needs someone like De Lima who knows the law and will not be cowed in standing up for people's rights.

"Kailangan din natin sa Senado ng mga matatalino. Si Senator Leila de Lima, bar topnotcher. Dating Secretary of Justice. Dating Chairperson of Commission on Human Rights. Huli sa lahat, kailangan natin sa Senado ng matatapang. Hindi yung mananahimik lang. Hindi yung itotolerate yung mga magnanakaw, at hindi yung ibebenta tayo sa China," he said.

Ending on a high note, De Leon told the QC crowd, "Huling pakiusap ko lang po, nandito po tayo sa Quezon City, si Senator Leila nasa Crame, iparinig po natin ang pagmamahal natin sa kanya, sigaw po tayo na 'Leila'," he said.

Joined by the big crowd, Dino chanted, "Leila... Leila... Leila..." before leaving the stage.

Notably, the event was also livestreamed on Robredo People's Council Facebook page, which allowed netizens to show their support for De Lima.

"Mananalo ka ulet Sen. Leila! Ipaglalaban ka namen! #PinkSunday #AngatBuhayLahat," one of the comments from supporters read.