Improve access to modern technology to improve PH education system - De Lima

To help strengthen the education sector, Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima underscored the need to improve teachers' and students' access to, and use of modern technology, including the internet.

De Lima, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development, said proper use of technology can help support the learning of the growing number of Filipino students.

"Ang ultimate goal po natin para sa ating edukasyon ay magkaroon ng sapat na guro at pasilidad para sa lumalaking populasyon ng ating kabataan," she said.

"Subalit habang tuloy-tuloy ang pagtatayo natin ng mga gusali at pagpapa-graduate sa ating mga guro, maaari nating palawakin ang kakayahan ng kasalukuyang mga guro sa pamamagitan ng paggamit ng makabagong teknolohiya," she added.

De Lima's representative and Chief Legislative Officer, Atty. Abel Maglanque, talked about the Senator's program and plans to solve the issues faced by the education sector, during the online event organized by the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) last Feb. 11.

Several factors have already hinted at this worrisome trend in Philippine educational system, including a 2019 study revealing that Filipino students lagged behind other countries in the international assessment for Mathematics and Science for grade 4 students.

A key insight from the said study implied that those tested mostly came from public schools, likewise noting that the crisis is further compounded by the fact that the Philippines doesn't invest on topnotch learning.

De Lima said the government should work on ensuring that every school will have internet access station with good connection to online resources materials approved by the Department of Education (DepEd).

"Ibig sabihin nito ay dapat ma-incorporate sa ating curriculum ang tamang paggamit ng internet upang magsaliksik ng impormasyon. Dapat maturuan ang mga kabataan kung paano mag-isip nang kritikal at kung paano i-proseso ang mga impormasyon na kanilang nakukuha sa internet," she said.

For De Lima, improving the education sector in the country also means making teachers's salaries competitive, while pushing to increase the number of teachers and teaching assistants.

De Lima co-authored RA 11314 or An Act Institutionalizing the grant of Student Fare Discount Privileges on Public Transportation and For Other Purposes, as well as RA 10931 or Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education.

Last January, she filed Senate Bill No. 2497, seeking to promote, protect and uphold the rights of public teachers by instituting a Revised Magna Carta for Public Teachers that can respond better to their present needs.