Pangilinan to voters: 'Maging bukas tayo dahil ngayon ang daming fake news sa social media'

VICE-presidential aspirant Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Monday urged Filipino voters to carefully scrutinize candidates in the upcoming elections, stressing that fake news and disinformation are rampant on social media.

Ahead of his visit in Capiz, Antique, and Aklan tomorrow (February 15), the incumbent senator said in an interview with Bombo Radyo Kalibo that voters should choose leaders with proven track record and integrity.

"Talagang Susuyurin natin at liligawan ang ating mga kababayan [diyan sa Aklan, Antique, Capiz]," he said.

"Ang ating hinihiling lang ay maging bukas tayo dahil ngayon ang daming fake news sa iba't ibang social media at mga paninira na wala namang katotohanan. Sinasabi ng mga katunggali natin na wala daw nagawa, hindi totoo iyan," Pangilinan said.

"Doon tayo sa totoo at doon sa may track record at walang bahid ng kurakot at the same time inuuna ang mga mahihirap, iyong mga kapos, at walang wala. Iyan ang track record ng Robredo-Pangilinan," he added.

Pangilinan, along with his running-mate presidential aspirant Leni Robredo, have fallen victims to disinformation and fake news on social media, of which the most popular is being "weak" and "good for nothing" candidates.

But despite these avalanche of character assassinations, Pangilinan remains unfazed as he sees that volunteers of their campaign are working hard on-the-ground.

"Well, talagang hindi biro itong kampanya natin dahil naghahabol tayo pero dahil nga nahuli tayo ng pag-announce kailangan nating maghabol," he said.

"Pero nakikita natin tulad ng nangyari kahapon sa Quezon City at noong isang araw sa Bataan, Zambales, Bicol, Laguna, Batangas, talagang nakikita natin iyong momentum ng mga volunteers," the senator said.

"Lahat ng mga nakakausap natin ngayon sinasabi na hindi sila ang nagkukumbinse doon sa mga tao na magpunta doon sa pagpupulong. Pilit na nagtatanong mismo ang mga tao sa ating volunteers na gusto nilang sumama," Pangilinan added.

The gathering yesterday in Quezon City Circle dubbed as the "Pink Sunday" recorded an estimated 20,000 attendees. The tandem's campaign kickoff in Naga City in Bicol and subsequent sorties in Batangas, Laguna, Bataan, and Zambales also yielded huge numbers of people.