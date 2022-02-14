Press Release

February 14, 2022 TESDAMAN, nagrenew ng kanyang barista certificate bilang Valentines date Bumisita si Sen. Joel "TESDAMAN" Villanueva sa Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) offices ngayong Lunes para magrenew ng kanyang barista National Certificate, kasabay ng Araw ng mga Puso. Sinabi ng Chair ng Senate Committee on Labor, Employment, and Human Resource Development na isang paraan ito para mag-"walk the talk" and bigyang-diin ang kahalagahan ng technical-vocational education sa bansa. Noong siya ay TESDA Director General, si Villanueva mismo ang naglabas ng direktiba na magkaroon ng renewal ng mga NC kada limang taon para masigurong up-to-date ang training at upskilling. "Mahalaga ang tech-voc upskilling sa National Employment Recovery Strategy (NERS), na kailangan nating i-institutionalize at palawigin sa pamamagitan ng tech-cov," sabi ng senador. Ayon kay Villanueva, kinakatawan ng TESDA National Certification ang kanyang platapormang oportunidad at seguridad sa trabaho. "Ang mga National Certification ay lumilikha ng oportunidad sa trabaho at nagsisigurado ng hanapbuhay para sa ating mga kababayan. Pangako ng tech-voc education ang kasiguruhan ng trabaho o employability, at kailangan nating masigurado na hindi mapako ang pangakong ito," sabi niya. Sinabi ring ng senador na ang kanyang certificate renewal ay bahagi ng patuloy niyang pagsisikap na burahin ang social stigma sa mga kurson tech-voc. "De-kalidad ang tech-voc education ng TESDA, at laser-focused ito para ka magkatrabaho. Isa itong paraan para paglapitin ang job-skills mismatch, at kayang sumunod sa pangangailangan ng job market," sabi niy. Binanggit ni Villanueva na nakakasunod sa ihip panahon ang tech-voc education sa bansa sa tulong ng mga inisyatibo sa TESDA na gaya ng TESDA Online Program (TOP) and the "TESDA Abot Lahat ang OFWs". Naghahain ng online na mga kursong tech-voc ang TOP, samantalang upskilling naman para sa mga balik-bayang OFW ang isa pang programa. Naging matagumpay ang dalawang programang ito sa panahon ng pandemya. Bahagi ng pambansang polisiya sa technical and vocational education and training (TVET) ang TESDA National Certifications, ngunit nakikita ni Villanueva na kailangan nang magpokus sa higher technology qualifications (NC IV and NC V) at work-based training (apprenticeship / enterprise-based training) sa mga susunod na taon. Passionate tayo sa pagtaas ng lebel ng tech-voc education and TESDA National Certifications sa pambansang polisiya, at itutuloy natin ang adhikaing ito para sa ating pangalawang termino sa Senado," sabi ng reeleksyonistang senador. Pawang homecoming ito kay Villanueva, na nabansagang TESDAMAN dahil sa kanyang pagiging kampeon ng tech-voc at skills certification bilang director general mula 2010 hanggang 2015. Dinepensahan ni Villanueva ang 2022 budget ng TESDA sa Senado, at nagbunga ito ng dagdag na alokasyon para sa mga scholarship. Kasama dito ang Php1.5 billion para sa Tulong Trabaho Scholarship Program, na nagbibigay ng tech-voc education at training, at pinagtitibay ang kwalipikasyon ng manggagawang Pilipino sa nagbabagong istruktura ng trabaho. _______________________________________________________________________ TESDAMAN's Valentine coffee date is his barista certificate renewal Sen. Joel "TESDAMAN" Villanueva visited the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) offices on Monday, to mark Valentine's Day with the renewal of his barista National Certificate. The Chair of the Senate Committee on Labor, Employment, and Human Resource Development said that his National Certificate II (NC II) renewal is a way for him to "walk the talk" and emphasize how important technical-vocational education is for the country. When he was TESDA Director General, Villanueva himself issued the directive to have NCs renewed every five years to ensure up-to-date training and upskilling. "Tech-voc upskilling is essential in the National Employment Recovery Strategy (NERS), which should be institutionalized and expanded through tech-voc," the senator said. Villanueva said that TESDA National Certifications embody his reelection platform of job opportunity and security. "National Certifications create job opportunities and secure livelihoods. The promise of tech-voc education is the certainty of employability, and it's a promise that we in government should deliver," he said. The senator said that his certificate renewal is part of the continuing effort to erase the social stigma against tech-voc courses. "TESDA's tech-voc quality education is laser-focused towards employment. It is one of the best ways we are tightening the job-skills mismatch, and is flexible enough to cater to ever-changing demands of the job market," he said. Villanueva noted that TESDA initiatives such as TESDA Online Program (TOP) and the "TESDA Abot Lahat ang OFWs" program are examples of how the country's tech-voc education has kept up with the times. The TOP offers online tech-voc courses, while the OFW-centric program focuses on upskilling and retooling repatriated OFWs and their dependents, both seeing renewed success during the pandemic period. Currently, TESDA National Certifications are part of the national policy on technical and vocational education and training (TVET), but Villanueva sees this policy focusing more on higher technology qualifications (NC IV and NC V) and work/based training (apprenticeship / enterprise-based training) in the next few years. "We are passionate in elevating tech-voc education and TESDA National Certifications in national policy, and we want to continue this advocacy for a second term in Congress," said the reelectionist senator. The visit was also a homecoming for the senator, who earned the nickname TESDAMAN for championing tech-voc and skills certification as the agency's director general from 2010 to 2015. Villanueva defended TESDA's 2022 budget in the Senate, resulting in increased allocations for scholarships. This includes Php1.5 billion for the Tulong Trabaho Scholarship Program, which facilitates access to quality tech-voc education and training, as well as strengthens the qualifications of the Filipino workforce to meet the challenges of rapidly evolving workplaces and work structures.