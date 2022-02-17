Press Release

February 17, 2022 Bong Go calls for cooperation for daily new cases to continue to decline as PH back to low-risk classification for COVID-19 Senator Christopher "Bong" Go is hoping that with continued vigilance and cooperation from everyone, the number of daily new cases in the country will continue to decline after Malacañang reported on Tuesday, February 15, that the Philippines has been reclassified as low-risk for COVID-19. "Kung ma-rerelax natin ang mga restrictions at ibang protocols, inaasahan natin na mas maraming sektor ng ekonomiya ang mabubuksan. Mas marami sa ating mga kababayan ang makakapaghanapbuhay at makakabalik sa kanilang mga trabaho muli. Ibig sabihin, mas maraming pamilya ang makabangon mula sa hirap na dulot ng pandemya," explained the lawmaker earlier. "Subalit dahan-dahan nating gawin ito. Maingat nating balansehin ang buhay at kabuhayan ng mga Pilipino. Huwag nating biglaing buksan lahat at mahihirapan na naman ang ating healthcare system. Ayaw nating mag-back to zero tayo," he cautioned. On February 15, Go noted that the Department of Health recorded 2,010 new cases, the lowest this year. He said that the steady drop in the number of new cases is a result of the country's two-year fight and sacrifices made against the pandemic. "Bagama't hindi pa naman natin sinasabi na ito ay downward trend na, nakikita naman natin ang magagandang resulta ng halos dalawang taon nating sakripisyo habang nakikipaglaban sa pandemya," said Go. "Umaasa ako na patuloy pang bababa ang mga kaso ng COVID-19 kung mas marami pang kababayan natin ang mababakunahan," he added. In a press briefing, Acting Presidential Spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles told reporters that the Philippines is now again considered low risk for COVID-19 due to the consistent decline in new cases. The DOH reported that the average daily case count this week is 56% lower than last week. Nograles further mentioned that the pandemic's acute phase may end this year on the condition that 70% of the population is fully vaccinated by the middle of 2022. The official assured that the government remains committed to its goal of vaccinating 90 million Filipinos before the term of President Rodrigo Duterte ends. As of February 15, the country has already administered a total of 132.4 million doses of vaccines. Around 61.83 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated while 61.33 million have received their first dose. A total of 9.26 million booster shots have been administered throughout the country. The Philippines has received a total of 223,229,820 vaccines. Meanwhile, Go, who also chairs the Senate Committee on Health, is delighted with the results of a Social Weather Stations survey released on Valentine's Day which found that more than half of Filipinos would chose good health above love and money if they had to select just one of them. "Patunay ito na sa panahon ngayon, mas binibigyang-halaga na talaga natin ang ating kalusugan kumpara sa ibang bagay," said Go. "Ito siguro ang positibong resulta ng COVID-19 pandemic dahil naging conscious na tayo kung paano mapapanatiling ligtas ang ating sarili sa iba't ibang sakit, at maging ang ating mga pamilya at komunidad," he added. COVID-19, according to Go, has encouraged Filipinos to value their health more. Nevertheless, the senator continues to warn them that the virus is still a concern and that they should continue to follow health precautions. "Nagkaroon kasi tayo ng takot at pangamba nang dumating ang pandemya. Nakita natin na wala itong sinisino, at kahit ano ang kalagayan sa buhay ay puwedeng dapuan nito at maaaring mauwi sa kamatayan," he said. "Nakatulong sa pagkakaroon ng ganitong mentalidad ang lagi nating pagpapaalala sa ating mga kababayan na panatilihing malusog ang kanilang mga sarili. Wala ring humpay ang ating pakiusap sa lahat na laging sumunod sa mga ipinatutupad na health protocols anumang oras," added Go. Go went on to encourage Filipinos to get vaccinated or receive their booster shots to ensure that they are well protected against COVID-19. He said that vaccinations are the only way to further reopen the economy and restore normalcy in the country. "Paulit-ulit ko ring sinasabi dahil kailangan itong maunawaan at tumimo sa isip lalo ng mga may agam-agam pa na ang bakuna lamang ang tanging susi o solusyon sa ngayon upang unti-unti tayong makabalik sa ating normal na pamumuhay, at tuluyang makapagbukas ang malaking bahagi ng ating ekonomiya," said Go. "Posibleng sa mga susunod na araw at buwan ay mas bumaba pa ang bilang ng mga kaso. Gayunpaman, hindi tayo dapat maging kumpiyansa. Kailangan pa rin ang sapat na pag-iingat, pagsunod sa mga patakaran, at pakikipagbayanihan upang tuluyan na tayong makaahon mula sa krisis na ito," he added. Go then assured that if Filipinos continue to safeguard and value their health and safety by getting vaccinated, "the light at the end of the tunnel" would grow closer. "Kung magpapatuloy ang pagpapahalaga ng ating mga kababayan sa kanilang kalusugan, at mananalig ang malaking bahagi ng ating populasyon sa bakuna para tuluyan nang makontina ang pandemya, talagang unti-unti na nating masisilayan ang sinasabing 'light at the end of the tunnel'," he ended.