Pangilinan supports Covid-19 vaccination for children: "Huwag magpapaniwala sa haka-haka, sa siyensa tayo magtiwala"

VICE-presidential aspirant Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan has urged parents of children under 11 to have their kids vaccinated in order for the country to achieve herd immunity.

Pangilinan said that parents should not rely on disinformation regarding vaccines as science already confirmed that it is safe for children to be inoculated.

"Huwag magpapaniwala sa haka-haka, sa siyensa tayo magtiwala," Pangilinan said, dispelling fake news that vaccination is not safe for children.

"Base sa mga eksperto, safe naman ang bakuna para sa mga bata edad lima hanggang labing-isa. Ang kapatid ko ay doctor at siyempre makikinig ako sa sasabihin niya. Hindi naman tayo ipapahamak ng ating mga doctor," he added.

Pangilinan's view is consistent with the opinion of the Pediatric Society and the Pediatric Infectious Disease Society of the Philippines, saying that Filipino parents have nothing to be worried about as vaccines are generally safe.

These organizations cited a study commissioned by the New England Journal of Medicine which showed that vaccines are effective to kids, preventing 90.9% of symptomatic Covid-19 cases.

In the Philippines, the Department of Health jumpstarted its vaccination campaign for children last February 7, which was three days delayed due to "logistical difficulties" in transporting the vaccines.

Pangilinan, meanwhile, shared his personal experience with vaccination, underscoring that his staff who previously tested positive from Covid-19 did not manifest severe symptoms.

"Pabor ako sa vaccination. Sa aming tanggapan sa Senate, lahat ng staff ay bakunado na pati na rin sa amin sa bahay, lahat kami bakunado na kasama ang aming mga kasambahay," he said.

"Ni isa walang seryosong side effects at lahat ligtas. Sa opisina naman, may nagkasakit ng Covid pero bakunado so mild lang ang symptoms at walang na-ospital sa awa ng Diyos. Tayo ay naniniwala sa bakuna at bigyan natin ito ng chance dahil siyempre gusto nating protektahan ang lahat na nasa paligid natin," he added.