Lacson Pushes 'Positive' Govt Intervention to Help MSMEs Recover from Pandemic

Government intervention of the positive kind will be needed to help Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) - which account for a huge chunk of our labor force - recover from the effects of the pandemic.

Partido Reporma standard-bearer Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson said this should be done instead of overregulation, where rules and restrictions keep the private sector from fully contributing to our economic recovery.

Lacson noted these MSMEs account for at least 99.5 percent of our enterprises - and 63.2 percent of our labor force.

"Pag mag-intervene ang gobyerno, patulong hindi pabawal (If the government is to intervene, it should be helping the private sector, not restricting it)," Lacson said in a recent interview on DZRH radio.

Should he be elected to the presidency, Lacson said he will implement comprehensive and targeted financial packages for MSMEs while complementing the efforts of the private sector.

He said some private companies such as the SM Group have a philanthropist attitude where they give additional loans to their suppliers, many of which are MSMEs. These loans allow them to restructure and recover from the economic effects of the pandemic.

On the part of the government, Lacson noted there are government financial institutions that are in a good position to help the MSMEs.

"Maraming pamamaraan, pero dapat ang gobyerno doon mag-i-intervene positively (There are so many ways to help. But the government should intervene in a positive manner)," he said.

Lacson is running on a platform to fix the ills of government (Aayusin ang gobyerno para maging maayos ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino) and eradicating the thieves especially those in government (Uubusin ang magnanakaw).