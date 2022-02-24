Kiko Pangilinan confirms that wife Sharon will be more visible in his campaign

CEBU CITY, CEBU, FEB. 24 -- Vice-presidential aspirant Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Thursday confirmed that his wife megastar Sharon Cuneta will be more visible in his campaign trails whenever her schedule permits.

In a radio interview with Hug Radio FM Bogo City, Pangilinan said that Cuneta has already joined him during his visits in Tarlac and Pampanga a few days back.

"Yes, talaga namang [sasama siya]. Of course, mayroong mga conflict sa mga schedules dahil nagso-shooting [siya ng Ang Probinsyano], si Aurora siya doon," Pangilinan said.

"Noong isang araw nga ay dinakip siya [doon sa teleserye]. Eh ang sabi ko kailangan kong kausapin iyong mga dumakip sa kanya kasi paano naman ang kampanya ko?" the lawmaker said in jest.

"Nakasama siya sa Pampanga at Tarlac and now she's with us. Mamayang gabi sa Southwestern University Campus, nandiyan tayo," he added.

In their Pampanga-Tarlac visits, Cuneta urged all the people to choose Pangilinan as vice-president, as well as incumbent vice-president Leni Robredo for president as the two have already proven their worth in government service.

She vouched for the Leni-Kiko tandem, underscoring the clean track record and unblemished character of the two.

"Busilak ang puso nina Ma'am Leni at Kiko. At ang katapatan at pagnanais na tulungan po kayo upang umangat ang buhay nating lahat. Wala na pong magugutom kapag naayos ang kanilang plano," Cuneta previously said.

"Sana po pagbigyan niyo ang pamumuno ni Ma'am Leni kasama po si Kiko. Pagbigyan niyo po na magkaroon tayo ng pagkakataong makitang matupad lahat ng pinapangako ng Pangulo at Bise Pangulo ninyo," she added.

The Robredo-Pangilinan tandem is set to go around the province today before flying to Iloilo tomorrow.