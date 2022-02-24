Poe on Ukraine crisis:

All hands should be on deck for the urgent evacuation of Filipinos from Ukraine amid looming military operations.

The safety of our people is our primary concern; they must feel the government's presence every step of the way.

Upon repatriation, assistance should also be extended to them until they are reunited with their families.

We continue to pray for a peaceful resolution, stability in the region, and the safety of our countrymen and women abroad.