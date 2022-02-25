De Lima on 36th anniversary of EDSA People Power Revolution: Never again, AGAIN!

Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima urged Filipinos to use their voice and voting power in the May 2022 polls to resist any attempt at historical revisionism and elect leaders who will not threaten the country's democracy.

In her video message for the 36th anniversary of the People Power Revolution today (Feb. 25), De Lima said the Filipinos should revive the spirit of EDSA to avoid the repeat of the dark days in Philippine history.

"Nitong nakalipas na halos anim na taon, muling bumalik ang korapsyon, karahasan, at pang-aabuso. Muling pinatahimik ang mga nagsasalita ng katotohanan. Muling pinigil ang malayang pamamahayag.

"Dapat tayong magising muli. Hanapin natin muli sa ating puso ang demokrasya at buong tapang natin itong ipaglaban. Muli nating isigaw: 'Hindi na muli!" she said.

"Gamitin natin ang ating boto at boses upang ipahayag ang ating paninindigan. Patuloy tayong lumaban para sa mabuting kinabukasan ng ating bayan at kalayaan at karapatan ng mga Pilipino at ng mga susunod na henerasyon," she added.

From Feb. 22 to 25, 1986, hundreds of thousands of Filipinos gathered on EDSA to protest Ferdinand Marcos and his claim that he had won re-election over Corazon Aquino.

Marcos, whose presidency was marked by human rights abuses and corruption, was forced to abdicate power and leave the Philippines after the people's revolt.

De Lima recalled that during the darkest days of Martial Law, Marcos and his cronies raided public coffers and abused their positions in the government.

"Napakalakas ng diktadurya noon. Nag-uumapaw ang kanilang yaman na galing sa nakaw. Hawak nila ang pulis at militar. Kontrolado nila ang mass media. Subalit hindi nagpatalo ang Pilipino," De Lima said.

In the darkest days of history, De Lima said Filipino heroes stepped forward, stood against injustice, and emerged in the face of insurmountable challenge - an effort which she hopes will not be put to waste.

"Dahil sa EDSA, may karapatan tayong muli na maghalal ng ating mga pinuno. Dahil sa EDSA, may karapatan tayo muling magsalita laban sa kamalian at pag-abuso ng gobyerno," she said.

"Never again!" ang sinasabi nating lagi sa paggunita ng People Power Revolution. Ang sabi ko naman ngayon, "Never again, AGAIN!" she added.