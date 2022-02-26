Press Release

February 26, 2022 Overwhelming support for Leni across sectors, including past gov't officials of Ramos, Arroyo & PNoy admin, proves the high level of trust in her person and brand of leadership - De Lima Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima stressed that the waves of support from individuals and organizations from all walks of life and different political leanings for the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo is a clear proof that the Filipinos have found the "One True Candidate" who deserves the highest position in the land. De Lima, who is seeking reelection under the Robredo-Pangilinan ticket, said Robredo is the President that Filipinos both deserve and need, especially in facing the challenges of a post-pandemic world. "What is the best sign that we have found the One True Candidate? What else than to see waves upon waves of people from all walks of life and a variety of experiences rally behind her?" she asked. De Lima further said: "Saan ka nakakita ng isang Presidential candidate na sinusuportahan ng mga opisyales mula sa iba't-ibang nakaraang rehimen - mula sa mga dating Cabinet officials, top economic advisers, labor, foreign service and social service officials and employees, mga retiradong AFP officials hanggang sa iba't iba pang mga opisyales ng rehimeng Ramos, Arroyo at PNoy?" "Unmistakably, this groundswell of support shows the high level of trust in VP's person and her brand of leadership. People simply feel safe for themselves and for the country under a Leni presidency,'" she added. Notably, 23 former government officials who served during the administration of President Fidel V. Ramos, around 90 former government officials who served during the late former President Benigno Aquino III's administration and 40 former government officials under the administration of former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo pledged to help Robredo win the presidency. Moreover, more than 600 Catholic priests, deacons, brothers, and religious sisters endorsed Leni Robredo and running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, breaking a long-held tradition that discourages Catholic leaders from supporting candidates. Among the latest from the religious sector who issued a Statement of support for the Leni-Kiko tandem are more than 100 Jesuits. Additionally, more than 100 economists, including five former National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) directors-general, more than 30 former labor officials including labor attackers and regional directors, 144 former DSWD officials, former officials and workers within the UN development system have thrown their support for the presidential bid of Robredo. So did former Senators for PBA (Philippine Bar Association) President and former framers of the 1987 Constitution. Robredo also received various support from across sectors including Doctors for Leni, Nurses for Leni, Engineers for Leni, Architects for Leni, Women for Leni, Youth for Leni, Seniors for Leni, PWDs for Leni, OFWs for Leni, Artists for Leni, Seminarians for Leni, the Philippine Rural Electric Cooperatives Association (PHILRECA) and the Katipunan sa Kultura at Kasaysayan (KKK) 2022, among others. De Lima said the overflowing support for Robredo is a sign of hope as it is a reminder of how important and life-changing the result of the 2022 polls is. "Ang pagdagsa ng mga sumusuporta sa kandidatura ni VP Leni ay senyales ng maraming bagay. Unang-una, ito ay senyales ng pagkakaisa - everyone agrees about her qualification and trustworthiness for the job at hand," she said. "At pangalawa, ito ay senyales ng kung gaano kahalaga ang hinaharap nating laban. Hindi ordinaryong eleksyon ang ating kinakaharap. Otherwise, seasoned officials from various regimes and esteemed personalities would not have come together to throw their support behind One VP Leni," she added. The lady Senator from Bicol said Filipinos deserve a President like Robredo who "who will fight for us - all of us. Yung bang tatayo at lalaban para sa interes natin at ng ating mga anak at kaapu-apuhan kahit na pilit s'yang tinatanggalan ng katungkulan at kapangyarihan. Iyon bang kahit gipitin, may nahahanap na paraang tumulong pa rin" "We need a President who could do so by bringing our country together who will not divide or alienate allies from across the whole economic, social and political spectrum of Philippine society; someone that everyone can agree is the best chance we have at a full recovery because everyone knows that she could and would lead with both moral integrity and intellectual competence, backed by the test of time and experience," De Lima said. "In short, kailangan natin ng Pangulong pinagkakatiwalaan at pagkakatiwalaan ng lahat," she added. De Lima said she hopes the Filipinos will choose Robredo in the 2022 polls. "Kung ang mga opisyales ng mga nakalipas na administrasyon ay nagkaisa, karapatdapat lang na magkaisa rin ang mga Pilipino sa Mayo 2022, and Let Leni Lead."