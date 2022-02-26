Press Release

February 26, 2022 Dispatch from Crame No. 1,224:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on VP Leni as the One True Candidate What is the best sign that we have found the One True Candidate? What else than to see waves upon waves of people from all walks of life and a variety of experiences rally behind her? Saan ka nakakita ng isang Presidential candidate na sinusuportahan ng mga opisyales mula sa iba't-ibang nakaraang rehimen - mula sa mga dating Cabinet officials, top economic advisers, labor, foreign service and social service officials and employees, mga retiradong AFP officials hanggang sa iba't iba pang mga opisyales ng rehimeng Ramos, Arroyo at PNoy? Nakikita rin natin ang buhos ng suporta galing sa sari't saring sector ng ating lipunan. Unmistakably, this groundswell of support shows the high level of trust in VP's person and her brand of leadership. People simply feel safe for themselves and for the country under a Leni presidency. We deserve a President who will fight for us - all of us. Yung bang tatayo at lalaban para sa interes natin at ng ating mga anak at kaapu-apuhan kahit na pilit s'yang tinatanggalan ng katungkulan at kapangyarihan. Iyon bang kahit gipitin, may nahahanap na paraang tumulong pa rin. Be it against the pandemic, poverty and hunger, against corruption and abuses, and against enemies foreign and domestic, we deserve a President who will stand for us no matter the personal cost. And just as importantly, we need a President who could do so by bringing our country together who will not divide or alienate allies from across the whole economic, social and political spectrum of Philippine society; someone that everyone can agree is the best chance we have at a full recovery because everyone knows that she could and would lead with both moral integrity and intellectual competence, backed by the test of time and experience. In short, kailangan natin ng Pangulong pinagkakatiwalaan at pagkakatiwalaan ng lahat. Kung itong huling mga deklarasyon ng suporta na lamang ang ating pagbabatayan, malinaw na dapat ang kung sino ang karapat-dapat iboto sa pagka-Pangulo. VP Leni's integrity, competence, experience AND commitment is widely trusted. Iyan ay mga katangiang hindi nabibili o namamana. VP Leni, the quintessential servant-leader, is the President that Filipinos both deserve and need as we face the challenges of a post-pandemic world. Ang pagdagsa ng mga sumusuporta sa kandidatura ni VP Leni ay senyales ng maraming bagay. Unang-una, ito ay senyales ng pagkakaisa - everyone agrees about her qualification and trustworthiness for the job at hand. At pangalawa, ito ay senyales ng kung gaano kahalaga ang hinaharap nating laban. Hindi ordinaryong eleksyon ang ating kinakaharap. Otherwise, seasoned officials from various regimes and esteemed personalities would not have come together to throw their support behind One VP Leni. Kaya, kababayan, kung hahanap at tataya ka na lamang sa isang kandidato, doon ka na sa siguradong hindi ka tataluhin. Doon ka na sa hindi puro pag-iwas sa mga isyu, o puro pangako pero hindi naman naninindigan para sa buhay at dignidad mo at ng iyong mga mahal sa buhay ng anim na taon. Bakit kukuha ka ng batong ipupukol sa sarili mong ulo, kung nariyan si VP Leni na subok nang hindi natitinag ng pagsubok at hindi lumayo sa landas ng pagsisilbi at pagtulong sa bayan? Doon ka na sa nagsasabuhay at tumatayong modelo ng isang matapang at tunay na Lingkod Bayan. Kung ang mga opisyales ng mga rehimeng nakalipas ay nagkaisa, karapatdapat lang na magkaisa rin ang mga Pilipino sa Mayo 2022, and Let Leni Lead. (Access the handwritten version, here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_from_crame_no._1224)

