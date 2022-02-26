Press Release

February 26, 2022 Bong Go reminds Filipinos to continue adhering to mandated health protocols especially amid the campaign season Even as the country is on track to achieving its 70% vaccination target, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go reminded Filipinos to continue strictly observing the mandated health and safety protocols like proper mask use and social distancing, especially with the campaign season at full swing. The lawmaker underscored the critical need for continued cooperation to avoid further transmissions of COVID-19 and to prevent the healthcare system from being overwhelmed. "Habang naghahanda tayo patungo sa pagbabalik sa normal, kailangan nating matutong mamuhay nang ligtas kahit na may panganib pa ng virus. Kailangan nating patuloy na mag-ingat habang unti-unti nating binabawi ang mga panahong nawala sa atin sa nakalipas na dalawang taon," Go remarked. "Magagawa lang natin ito kung patuloy tayong makikiisa sa pamahalaan, magmamalasakit sa kapwa at makikipagbayanihan sa isa't isa. Alalahanin natin, hindi pa tapos ang pandemya. Ang ating patuloy na pagsunod sa mga ipinatutupad na patakaran ay makapagliligtas sa ating mga mahal sa buhay," he emphasized. On February 22, the Department of Health announced that the country is back at low risk for COVID-19 transmissions, with only the Cordillera Administrative Region keeping its risk advisory at moderate. Health care utilization rates are likewise at low risk, with the exception of Davao Region. In light of these developments, the senator commended the government's vaccination efforts but reminded health authorities to ensure that the immunization rate keeps increasing. As Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Go once again thanked all the frontliners for their indispensable service and reaffirmed his commitment to advancing their welfare. "Alam ko na hindi naman natin mararating kung nasaan man tayo ngayon kung hindi sa sipag at dedikasyon ng ating healthcare workers, ng iba pang frontliners at ng pangkalahatang publiko. Kinikilala namin ang inyong mga sakripisyo at palagi kong ipaglalaban ang inyong kapakanan bilang inyong representante sa Senado," he pledged. As the election draws near, the senator then reiterated his appeal to authorities to undertake the necessary precautionary measures, such as ensuring adequate ventilation and enforcing strict social distancing, to reduce the risk to voters. He urged them to adhere to guidelines set for the polling precincts and to communicate pandemic-related restrictions to the public beforehand to avoid disruptions. Similarly, Go reminded the candidates and their supporters to cooperate with the government to ensure that the elections are safe and secure. Ensuring everyone's safety and well-being, he maintained, should remain the highest priority. "Muli akong umaapela sa lahat na maging responsable tayo para sa kaligtasan at kalusugan ng ating kapwa Pilipino. Sa kabila ng ating magkakaibang paniniwala, naririto tayo para maglingkod, at ang buhay at kapakanan ng ating mga kababayan ang ating pangunahing dapat na isaalang-alang," said Go. "Hindi natin dapat pabayaang mawala ang ating unti-unting pagwawagi laban sa COVID-19 sa nakalipas na dalawang taon lalo na't may papasok nang bagong administrasyon sa susunod na mga buwan. At kahit papalapit na ang araw ng halalan, hindi titigil ang Administrasyong Duterte sa pagseserbisyo sa inyo hanggang sa huling araw ng kanilang termino," he added. In the end, the senator reassured Filipinos that there is light at the end of the tunnel. He once again urged them to remain vigilant in the fight against the pandemic, saying, "Sa mga kapwa ko Pilipino, manatili tayong disiplinado ngayong nagbabalik na tayo sa normal na pamumuhay, unti-unti nang nagbubukas ang ekonomiya, at nakakabalik na ang mga estudyante sa paaralan." "Mahirap man ang ating mga pinagdaanan, tinitingnan ko ang buong sitwasyon nang may pag-asang maipapamahagi sa inyo dahil unti-unti na nating nakikita ang sinasabing 'light at the end of the tunnel'. Pero sa kabila ng mga ito, hindi pa rin tayo dapat maging kumpiyansa. Sa halip, gawin natin itong isang malaking oportunidad para matuto at magkaisa tungo sa isang magandang bukas," he concluded.