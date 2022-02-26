Press Release

February 26, 2022 Bong Go hails continuing efforts to improve public access to timely, accurate, relevant information as PCOO breaks ground for Visayas media hub Senator Christopher "Bong" Go hailed the government's efforts to increase public access to high quality news and information during the ceremonial groundbreaking for the Visayas Media Hub (VMH) in Mandaue City, Cebu on Thursday, February 24. In his video message as a guest speaker, Go recognized the important role that information plays in a functioning democracy. He called on the Presidential Communications Operations Office and other sate-affiliated media outlets to continue to espouse high ethical standards in their work. "Congratulations to the (PCOO) and all its attached agencies for your deep investment in the planning and establishment of the triumvirate media hubs across our country," said Go. "Today marks another historic milestone in strengthening the fulfillment of our government's communication operations and services nationwide � This is a vital step to promote increased civic awareness and public participation among Filipinos, especially in the Visayas region," he added. The VMH is anticipated to finish construction and begin operations in late 2022. The government allotted PhP300 million sourced from the General Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2022, with the support and initiative of Senator Go. Another PhP300 million was appropriated for the acquisition of state-of-the-art broadcast equipment and facilities. The hub will include a four-story building with a broadcast complex, television studios, radio booths, an automated master control system, a transmitter and satellite uplink system, TV broadcast information technology system, news graphics system and digital transmitters. Similar to the Mindanao Media Hub (MMH) in Davao City, it will provide news and information tailored to Western Visayas, Central Visayas and Eastern Visayas. To advance this endeavor, the VMH will house the PCOO and its attached agencies, such as state flagship broadcaster People's Television Network (PTV), the Philippine Broadcasting Service, Philippine Information Agency, Philippine News Agency, and Radio Television Malacañang. "Ang mga media hubs na ito ay maipapamana natin sa susunod na henerasyon na magpapatuloy sa paghatid ng serbisyong publiko sa pamamamagitan ng tapat at malayang pamamahayag. Isa itong patunay sa hangarin ng administrasyong Duterte na makapagbigay ng maaasahan at mapagkakatiwalaang balita at impormasyon sa publiko," continued Go. The senator reaffirmed his commitment to continue supporting the work of the PCOO. He also reminded all state and commercial media institutions to help people navigate the news amid the global spread of misinformation by striving to serve as a model of public service broadcasting. "Matagal natin itong pinag-usapan at ipinaglaban sa Senado kaya masaya ako na matutuloy na itong Visayas Media Hub. Makakaasa kayo na palagi akong handang sumuporta at tumulong (sa inyo) sa abot ng aking makakaya," pledged Go. "Let us also include well wishes and prayers that this Visayas Media hub, and all other state-sponsored broadcast facilities and private media outlets, will meet the evolving needs and expectations of our kababayans, which are anchored in our collective mandate to provide public service," he ended. Last December, Go participated in the first television broadcast of the PTV from the newly inaugurated MMH. The MMH is the first media hub of the PCOO outside Metro Manila. Costing an estimated PhP700 million, it delivers news and programs of interest to Regions 10 to 13 and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.