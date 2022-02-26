Ely Buendia entertains Iloilo crowd with tweaked version of 'Pare Ko' 'BASTA'T IBOTO NIYO SI LENI AT SI KIKO'

ILOILO CITY, ILOILO, FEB. 26 - Former Eraserheads lead singer Ely Buendia fulfilled his promise to lend his talent to the campaign of the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem as he closed last night's rally with a bang.

The famous lead singer made a quick tweak of their "Pare Ko" single to endorse Robredo-Pangilinan tandem.

"O pare ko, meron ka bang maipapayo? Kung wala, okay lang. Basta't iboto niyo si Leni at si Kiko. At dito kayo ay ayos na," he sang much to the delight of the crowd.

Video (at around 1:24:00, only for reference): https://www.facebook.com/adrian.ayalin/videos/711457413598124

In September last year, Buendia hinted at a possible reunion of his former band Eraserheads should Leni Robredo decide to run for the presidency.

But while it was not the reunion as promised, Buendia's band was a hit; it saw Robredo and her daughters jamming to their "Alapaap" song.

Video (only for reference): https://twitter.com/juanderpet_/status/1497188949415972867?s=20&t=EqY7JAg6sFN2f0aWD5-k0Q

Clad in pink, Buendia also sang "Ligaya" in front of an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 Ilonggos.

Other big names present in Iloilo who threw their support for Robredo-Pangilinan include couple Cherry Pie Picache and Edu Manzano, singers Bituin Escalante and JK Labajo, beauty queen Lara Quigaman, and entertainment host Ogie Diaz.