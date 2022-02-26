180,000-strong teachers' group supports Leni-Kiko tandem in May 2022 elections

IN the runup to the May 2022 elections, presidential candidate Leni Robredo and vice presidential bet Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan have been assured of critical backing by one of the country's biggest organizations of teachers vowing to carry the tandem to victory.

"Sa panahon na tumitindi ang kahirapan sa bansa dahil sa kapabayaan at korapsyon sa loob ng gobyerno, sinusuportahan natin na mga kandidatong may malinaw track record na nakikiisa sa mga panawagan ng mamamayan para mas mataas na sweldo para sa mga manggagawa at ligtas na balik-paaralan para sa mga guro at mag-aaral," ACT Teachers said in its endorsement of Robredo and Pangilinan.

"Ang boto natin sa mga kandidatong hindi hahayaang makapanumbalik ang mga magnanakaw at sinungaling sa Malacañang ay boto para sa mas mabuting kinabukasan," the group added.

ACT Teachers, which has 180,000 members nationwide, also pushes for the senatorial bid of former partylist representative Neri Colmenares and labor leader Elmer Labog.

Pangilinan, a former teacher, thanked ACT Teachers for its support, stressing the important influence teachers have on their students and the community.

"Ang boto ng guro ay para sa magandang bukas para sa kabataan. Pakinggan natin ang payo nila," he said.

Pangilinan said education and the plight of the country's educators have always been on top of their agenda, citing his push in the Senate for salary increase and better social protection for teachers.

In its endorsement, ACT said the Filipinos are seeking for leaders who will lift up the country from the mire brought by the current administration.

"Mahalaga sila para muling maiangat ang buhay ng bawat Pilipinong pinabayaan ng kasalukuyang administrasyon," the group said.

"Ang boto natin para kina Leni Robredo sa pagka Presidente, Kiko Pangilinan para sa Bise-Presidente, Neri Colmenares at Elmer 'Ka Bong' Labog para senador ay isang hakbang tungo sa mas mabuting kinabukasan para sa ating bansa," it added.