Sen. Binay to consumers: Conserve water as Angat water level dwindles

Senator Nancy Binay today appealed to consumers to start conserving water amidst the dwindling water levels at Angat Dam.

Angat Dam is the main supplier of water to Metro Manila.

"Ang apela po natin sa mga kapwa consumer na simulan na po natin ang pagtitipid ng tubig at i-encourage din natin ang ating mga kasama sa bahay na maging praktikal sa paggamit ng tubig. Kasi, kung patuloy pa rin ang nakagawian nating paggamit, panigurado kakulangan ang Metro Manila ng supply at baka umabot na naman tayo sa pagrarasyon," Binay said.

The National Water Resources Board (NWRB) in mid-February this year projected another water shortage in Metro Manila in April or May as water levels in Angat Dam continue to decline.

"Dapat din ay magpalabas ng abiso ang ating private concessionaires at national water agencies kung ano pa ang mga maaaring gawin upang makatipid ng tubig at posibleng paraan upang madagdagan ang supply lalo ngayong malapit na naman ang summer months," she added.

As of February 24, data from the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) showed the water level at Angat at 196.09 meters, slightly lower than the 196.66 meters recorded last February 19.

"Nagbabala na po ang PAGASA noong January na kung hindi makakatanggap ng sapat na ulan ang Angat ay posible ang water shortage," Binay said.

Binay said that government and private concessionaires should start rolling out their contingency plans to address the situation, considering that as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that there is a possibility of water shortage in Angat Dam as early as January this year.

"Kung kaya ay dapat nang ilabas ang mga contingency plan upang i-inform ang ating mga kababayan at mapaghandaan ang anumang eventuality," she added.

The senator also said that water agencies should start coordinating with the Philippine Air Force and PAGASA about cloud seeding operations.

"We should explore all possibilities to increase the water level at Angat and other dams, as many depend on water for their daily activities, especially in keeping safe and healthy amidst the COVID-19 pandemic," Binay said.

She also appealed to people to support tree planting and forest management activities in watersheds, noting that trees and forests play a crucial role in storing water.

"Bagamat pangmatagalang aksyon ito, malaki naman ang pakinabang long-term kung aalagaan natin ang mga watersheds," Binay said.