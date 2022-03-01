Gordon lauds PH 'yes' vote to UNGA resolution on Ukraine invasion

Senator Richard J. Gordon lauds the Philippine "YES" vote to the resolution of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) demanding that Russia immediately cease its use of force against Ukraine and immediately, completely, and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

Special emphasis was given by Gordon, Chairman of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), to the humanitarian aspect of the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"There is now an unprecedented flow of refugees displaced from their homes and seeking safe haven in countries, particularly Poland, bordering Ukraine. The Philippine Red Cross is ready and able to respond and to assist its counterparts in Poland and other neighboring countries of Ukraine as they cope with the refugee situation," Gordon said reacting to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) statement that called for massive assistance commensurate with the growing humanitarian crisis.

Gordon reiterated his appeal to both leaders of Russia and Ukraine to heed the worldwide call for peaceful resolution of disputes.

"I am confident that acceptable compromises and workable solutions can be found in order to avoid further escalation of the armed conflict," he said.

Gordon also commended the DFA and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), and the Philippine embassy in Poland for the speedy and efficient extraction of Filipinos living in Ukraine.