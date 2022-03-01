Hontiveros backs fuel subsidies to cushion impact of rising petroleum costs

Re-electionist Senator Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday expressed her support for expanded government subsidies to the transport sector seen to cushion the impact of rising oil prices brought by the Ukraine conflict to ordinary Filipinos.

Hontiveros, who is pushing for Healthy Buhay and Hanapbuhay for Filipinos, said that government must immediately implement an expanded transport subsidy program to mitigate the impact of fast-rising oil prices, and prevent subsequent price hikes in food and basic goods.

"Malayo man ang Ukraine sa Pilipinas, magiging malapit sa bituka ang problema ng Pinoy kapag bumulusok pataas ang presyo ng gas, pagkain at iba pang basic goods. We need a comprehensive transport subsidy program that will soften the impact of oil price hikes on food and commuting costs for ordinary Filipinos," Hontiveros said.

She said that a transport subsidy program, likely under the Department of Transportation, must reach drivers and or operators of all public utility vehicles in the country, including buses, jeeps and taxis, along with those under ride-hailing services. The same program must also help delivery riders and service providers, as well those transporting agricultural products or basic goods.

"Sa fuel subsidy program, sisiguraduhin natin na tataas man ang operational cost ng mga transport at delivery services sa bansa ay sasaluhin muna ito ng pamahalaan. Sa ganyang paraan mapipigilan natin ang paglobo ng pamasahe o presyo ng mga bilihin na hindi pa kaya ng mga karaniwan at karamihan ng mga Pilipino na hindi pa nagsisimulang makabawi mula sa krisis ng kabuhayan na dulot ng pandemya," Hontiveros said.

The senator also stated that the P500-million pantawid dagat subsidy in the 2022 budget allocated to fisherfolk and farmers should be released immediately to help the agricultural sector bear the brunt of the impending crisis.

"Dapat ipamahagi na ang nakalaang subsidiya sa 2022 budget para sa mangingisda at magsasaka para alalayan ang ating local food producers. We must expect and prepare for the worst. Mabuti na ang handa kaysa mabulaga na lang tayo na tumirik na ang sektor na siyang nagpapaandar sa ating ekonomiya, " she concluded.