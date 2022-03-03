Press Release

March 3, 2022 League of Cities of the Philippines expresses full support to Gatchalian's re-election bid As early as November 2021, the 145-member League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP) sealed its support to the candidacy of Senator Win Gatchalian in seeking another six-year term in the Senate. The LCP National Executive Board, following a motion made by LCP National President and Bacolod City Mayor Evelio Leonardia, seconded and unanimously approved by all members, Resolution No. 2021-001 expressing their full support to the re-election bid of Gatchalian. "His impressive leadership makes him highly qualified for the Senate. His success in the senatorial race will bolster the advocacy of local government units for genuine autonomy, good governance, transparency, and accountability. He epitomizes excellence in public service as he knows his people and is willing to address their needs holistically and sustainably," the two-page resolution stated as certified by Calapan City Mayor and LCP Vice-Chairperson and Secretary General Arnan Panaligan and attested by General Santos City Mayor and LCP National Chairperson Ronnel Rivera. Gatchalian served as LCP Vice President for National Capital Region (NCR) from 2010 to 2013 while he was still Valenzuela City mayor. The league of city mayors in the country cited Gatchalian's numerous accomplishments not only as local chief executive but also in pursuing the interests of local governments. The LCP noted how Gatchalian, in his three consecutive terms as Valenzuela City mayor from 2004 to 2013, revolutionized good governance through active reforms in the local business sector, education, health, and housing services to his constituents. The group said that as a local official, Gatchalian championed the welfare of learners by initiating various education programs such as the school-based "K to 6 In-School Feeding Program" and "Nanay-Teacher Program." He also implemented mastery of skills for teachers to strengthen their competencies. The LCP likewise took recognition of his leadership in Valenzuela when the city's education program became the best system in the country and the time when it was awarded as the "Most Business-Friendly LGU-HUCs" by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industries (PCCI). It was also under his term as mayor that Valenzuela City became a Health Governance Awardee and won the Seal of Good Housekeeping award given by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG). Muling pagtakbo ni Gatchalian suportado ng League of Cities of the Philippines Selyado na noon pang Nobyembre 2021 ang buong suporta kay Senador Win Gatchalian ng League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP) para sa pagpapatuloy ng kanyang termino sa Senado ng anim pang taon. Sa pangunguna ni LCP National President at Bacolod City Mayor Evelio Leonardia, na sinegundahan at inaprubahan ng lahat ng 145 na mga miyembro, napagkaisahan ang pagpapalabas ng LCP National Executive Board ng Resolution No. 2021-001 na nagpapahayag ng kanilang buong suporta sa muling pagtakbo sa pagka-senador ni Gatchalian. "Ang kanyang kahanga-hangang pamumuno ay higit pa sa itinakdang kwalipikasyon para siya ay magpatuloy na magsilbi sa Senado. Masisiguro ang pagsusulong ng adbokasiya ng mga local government units para sa tunay na awtonomiya, mahusay na pamamahala, transparency at accountability kapag siya ay muling maluklok bilang senador. Nagpapakita rin sya ng kahusayan sa serbisyo publiko dahil may kamalayan sya at handang tugunan ang pangangailangan ng mga tao," base sa dalawang pahinang resolusyon na sertipikado ni Calapan City Mayor Arnan Panaligan na tumatayong LCP Vice-Chairperson at Secretary General Arnan Panaligan at pinatotohanan ni General Santos City Mayor at LCP National Chairperson Ronnel Rivera. Nagsilbi sa LCP board bilang Bise Presidente si Gatchalian para sa National Capital Region (NCR) noong 2010 hanggang 2013 habang siya ay alkalde ng Valenzuela City. Binigyang halaga rin ng liga ng mga mayor ang mga nagawa ni Gatchalian hindi lamang bilang local chief executive kundi pati na rin sa pagtataguyod ng interes ng lokal na pamahalaan. Kinilala rin ng grupo ang kahusayan ni Gatchalian sa mga pagbabago sa pamamahala sa pamamagitan ng mga reporma sa lokal na sektor ng pagnenegosyo at maiangat ang kalidad ng serbisyo sa edukasyon, kalusugan, at pabahay sa kanyang mga kababayan mula 2004 hanggang 2013 noong siya ay naninilbihan bilang alkalde ng Valenzuela. Bilang isang lokal na opisyal, sinabi nila na ipinaglaban ni Gatchalian ang kapakanan ng mga mag-aaral sa pamamagitan ng pagtatatag ng iba't ibang programa sa edukasyon tulad ng school-based na "K to 6 In-School Feeding Program" at "Nanay-Teacher Program" pati na rin ang pagpapatupad ng mastery of skills para sa mga guro upang paghusayan ang kanilang mga kakayahan. Sa kanyang pamumuno sa Valenzuela noon, tinaguriang may pinakamahusay na sistema ng edukasyon ang naturang lungsod at ginawaran pa ito ng "Most Business-Friendly LGU-HUCs" ng Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industries (PCCI). Sa ilalim din ng kanyang termino bilang alkalde naging Health Governance Awardee ang Valenzuela City at ginawaran ng Seal of Good Housekeeping award ng Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).