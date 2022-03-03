Press Release

March 3, 2022 Bong Go reiterates importance of fire safety awareness, honors Filipino firefighters as PH observes Fire Prevention Month Senator Christopher "Bong" Go on Tuesday, March 1, once again underscored the importance of fire safety awareness especially in fire-prone communities as the Bureau of Fire Protection kicked off its activities for the Fire Prevention Month. "It is an honor to join you as we welcome the Fire Prevention Month. Isa sa mga adbokasiya ko bilang tagapaglingkod ang kaligtasan ng bawat Pilipino," Go began in his video message. "Kaya naman napakahalaga na magkaroon tayo ng Fire Prevention Month para ipaalala natin sa bawat isa ang importansya ng fire safety awareness," he stressed. The senator went on to recognize the sacrifices of the country's firefighters who continue to risk their lives in the line of duty. "Let this month also be the time to honor our courageous firefighters who continue to put their lives at risk to keep our communities safe. I express my deepest gratitude for your commitment to protect your fellow Filipinos especially at this time of crisis," he remarked. "Sa ating mga bumbero at sa mga namumuno ng BFP, ipagpatuloy niyo lang po ang paglilingkod dahil mas lalong kailangan po tayo ng ating mga kababayan," he added. The lawmaker then vowed to continue supporting the fire bureau to improve its capabilities to better respond to fire incidents and protect more Filipinos. Go is the principal author and co-sponsor of the bill that became Republic Act No. 11589 or the BFP Modernization Act. The law provides for a ten-year modernization program, transforming BFP into a modern and world-class institution by purchasing and upgrading fire equipment, recruiting more fire personnel, and providing specialized training, among others. BFP, in coordination with the Department of Interior and Local Government, is also conducting a fire safety awareness campaign across the country as part of the Fire Prevention Month celebration and also as mandated by RA No. 11589. The senator then recalled the numerous times he visited fire-hit communities nationwide, saying, "Sa aking pag-iikot, marami na akong nabisita at natulungan na mga nasunugan kaya naman po alam ko kung gaano kasakit para sa ating mga kababayan ang mawala ang kanilang mga pinagpaguran." "Pero katulad ng palagi kong sinasabi, mas importante na buhay po tayo. Ang pera naman po ay kikitain, pero ang buhay ay hindi nabibili ng pera. A lost life is a lost life forever," he added. Finally, the senator reiterated his commitment to help more fire victims recover and rebuild their lives. "Bilang inyong Kuya Bong Go, asahan niyo po ang aking patuloy na suporta at kaakibat ninyo sa pagsisiguro na ligtas ang ating mga kababayang Pilipino sa kahit na anumang sakuna," Go assured. "Muli, Happy Fire Prevention Month at mabuhay po kayong lahat! Maraming salamat po!" he ended.