Ely Buendia on De Lima's reelection bid: I hope that you win this

Rock icon Ely Buendia expressed his support for re-electionist Senator Leila M. de Lima who is running a campaign from her detention quarters in Camp Crame where she is unjustly incarcerated for the past five years.

Buendia, who like De Lima, hails from Camarines Sur - Buendia is from Naga City, while De Lima is from Iriga City - said he hopes that the lady Senator secure a victory in the upcoming 2022 National Elections.

"Hi, Senator Leila de Lima. I just want to tell you how much I admire what you stand for and I hope you keep fighting the good fight and I hope that you win this coming elections. Thank you very much for your sacrifice," he said in an interview after the Robredo-Pangilinan team campaign rally at the Iloilo Sports Complex last Feb. 25.

Buendia took to the stage and performed a set of Eraserheads classics during the grand rally in Iloilo City.

Also present in the event were the Senatorial candidates under the Pangilinan-Robredo ticket. De Lima was represented by one of her legal counsels and Spokesperson, Atty. Dino De Leon.

De Lima, who learned about Buendia's message through a transcript sent by her staff, said she appreciates the singer's kind and encouraging words for her.

"Thank you so much for your heartwarming show of support, Ely. Maraming salamat sa pagbabahagi ng oras, talento at musika, hindi lamang para mapasaya ang ating mga kababayan, kundi para samahan at bigyan sila ng higit na lakas at pag-asa para sa gobyernong tapat at makatarungang bukas," she said.

(Watch Ely Buendia's Message for Senator Leila M. de Lima, here: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=537379184294553)