Reseta ng mga frontliner, doktor na Caviteño: Leni-Kiko sa ikagagaling ng bansa

DASMARINAS, CAVITE, MARCH 4, 2022 -- From the Covid-19 battlefield, doctors and health personnel in Cavite are taking the frontlines this time to support the Leni Robredo-Kiko Pangilinan tandem.

The group of health professionals underscored the need to choose the right leaders in the upcoming elections, saying the country can't go wrong with the cure to its current illnesses.

"Ang pagpili ng mali at huwad na kandidato ay walang pinag-iba sa pagpili ng maling gamot. At ang maling gamot ay hindi magbubunsod sa paghilom," the group said.

It added: "Katulad ng isang pasyente, ang bansa ay hindi gagaling kung mali ang mag-aalaga at pag-aalaga."

"Kaming mga doktor at front-liners sa Cavite ay naninindigan para sa Team Leni-Kiko at buo ang paniniwala na kulay rosas ang bukas," they said.

The Cavite health professionals said the people will be assured of competent, honest and inclusive leadership under Robredo and Pangilinan.

The doctors and medical front-liners rallied their fellow Caviteños to stand up for their choice and not be swayed by fake news, false promises and money.

"Ang Cavite ay tahanan ng mga matatapang na rebusyonaryo. Tinanggihan natin ang pang-aapi sa kasaysayan ng ating bansa at hindi natin gusto na masabihan ng kung ano ang dapat nating gawin o sino ang dapat iboto," they said.

"Tayo ba ay susuko sa dilim, sa kintab ng pekeng ginto, sa maling balita, at huwad na mesiyas? Pigilan natin ang paglipad ng medikal na propesyunal palabas ng bansa tulad ng nangyari noong 1972....Magdudulot ito ng malaking krisis at dahil ito sa palpak at pamumunong mapagmata sa trabaho nating mga manggagawang pangkalusugan," they added.

Pangilinan thanked the doctors and front-liners for their endorsement, stressing their value in communities, especially amid the pandemic.

"Pag doktor na ang nag-reseta ng Robredo-Pangilinan, wala tayong ibang dapat gawin kundi sumunod dahil ito ay sa kabutihan nating lahat. Taos puso ang aming pasasalamat sa mga Caviteño," Pangilinan added.

Robredo and Pangilinan barnstormed the province on Friday to a cheering crowd. Streets and town halls turned into pink as supporters gathered to welcome the tandem.

Pangilinan said infrastructure projects will help bolster the growth of the province, which hosts an export processing zone.

He said supporting livelihood opportunities is also essential especially to the farmers and fishers in Cavite.