March 4, 2022 Poe: Bawas sa singil sa tubig, mas mahusay na serbisyo, dapat Habang katanggap-tanggap ang pagtanggal sa 12-porsyentong value-added tax (VAT) sa bill ng tubig ng mga konsyumer, iginiit ni Sen. Grace Poe na kailangang tiyakin ng dalawang pangunahing water concessionaire ang tuluy-tuloy at kalidad na serbisyo ng tubig. "Hindi dapat mauwi sa pagbaba ng kalidad ng serbisyo ang pagbaba ng bill sa tubig," ayon kay Poe. "Ang maaasahang suplay ng tubig ay hindi luho kundi karapatan ng lahat," dagdag niya. Sinabi pa ng chairperson ng Senate public services committee na umaasa siyang ang nasabing kabawasan sa bill ng mga konsyumer ay hindi na maaantala. "Ang halagang matitipid rito ay mapupunta sa kanilang pagkain, pangangailangan sa bahay at pagbabayad ng lumobong utang," saad ni Poe. Sinabi ng Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) Regulatory Office na ang pagtanggal sa 12-porsyentong VAT sa tubig at waste water service ay minamandato ng Republic Acts No. 11600 at 11601 na nagbigay ng prangkisa sa Maynilad Water Services Inc. at Manila Water Co. Inc. para magtatag, mamahala at magpanatili ng waterworks system, imburnal at sanitasyon sa kanilang mga sineserbisyuhang lugar. Si Poe ang nanguna sa pagpasa ng naturang batas sa Senado nitong nakaraang taon para matiyak ang walang patid na serbisyo ng tubig sa mga konsyumer. Ayon pa sa ahensiya, maaasahan ang pagtanggal sa VAT sa bill ng tubig umpisa Marso 21, 2022. Nanawagan si Poe sa MWSS na patuloy na tiyaking susunod ang mga distributor ng tubig sa concession agreement para sa tuluy-tuloy na serbisyo lalo na sa tag-init. Sinabi pa ng senador na kailangang maghanda rin ang pamahalaan sa posibleng kakapusan ng tubig sa gitna ng bumababang lebel nito sa mga dam. "Umaasa tayong ang putul-putol na serbisyo ng tubig ay hindi magiging bahagi ng new normal," giit ni Poe. Poe: VAT removal welcome, better services needed While the removal of the 12-percent value-added tax (VAT) on consumers' water bills is a welcome relief, Sen. Grace Poe exhorted the country's two major water concessionaires to ensure uninterrupted, quality water service. "The reduction in water bills must not lead to any deterioration of service," Poe stressed. "A stable supply of clean water should not be a luxury but a right of everyone," she added. The chairperson of the Senate public services committee said she hopes that the relief will be felt by the people without delay. "The amount that will be spared can go directly to their food, household needs and debt payments," Poe said. The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) Regulatory Office said the removal of the 12-percent VAT on water and waste water services was mandated by Republic Acts No. 11600 and 11601 that granted Maynilad Water Services Inc. and Manila Water Co. Inc. their respective franchises to establish, operate and maintain waterworks system and sewerage and sanitation services in their concession areas. It was Poe who spearheaded the passage of the said laws in the Senate last year to ensure uninterrupted water services to consumers. The state regulatory agency added that consumers can expect the VAT removal to reflect in the water bills starting March 21, 2022. Poe further urged the MWSS to continue to ensure that water distributors abide by the terms of their respective concession agreements in ensuring a steady supply of water in the dry months. She said the government must prepare for a likely shortage amid the dipping water levels in source dams ahead of the dry season. "We expect that water cutoffs will be the exception, not part of the new normal," Poe reiterated.