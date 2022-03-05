The Philippines deserves better than PATAFA

By Senator Pia S. Cayetano

Wow, PATAFA, your actions demonstrate the worst of Philippine sports! Talagang okay lang sa inyo na wala tayong representative sa mga major international sports competitions?

Despite EJ Obiena's detailed explanation at the Senate hearing proving that his coach has been fully paid, and which the latter has affirmed, PATAFA rejected his request to be endorsed to compete in the SEA Games, Asian Games, and other world athletics events.

PATAFA has chosen to deprive Filipinos of being represented by this talented young man who holds the Asian record, has reached Top 3 in the world pole vault rankings, and was #1 recently in the Orlen Cup and Orlen Copernicus Cup in Europe. The Philippines deserves better than PATAFA.