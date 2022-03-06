Pangilinan encourages Bulaqueños to go all-out, visit house-to-house to secure votes

VICE-PRESIDENTIAL aspirant Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan encouraged the estimated 45,000-strong Bulaqueños present at last night's caravan to go all-out in campaigning by visiting every household to secure votes.

With 64 days to go before the election, Pangilinan said that the challenge to maintain the high momentum for the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem is everyone's responsibility.

"Mula ngayon... hanggang sa araw ng halalan, wala tayong bahay na papalampasin dito sa Bulacan. Wala tayong kalye na papalampasin dito sa Bulacan," Pangilinan said, urging the crowd to translate human bodies into actual votes on May 9.

"Susuyurin natin, ilalabas natin ang katotohanan. Kakausapin natin sila. Kukumbinsihin natin sila para tumaya na rin para magkaroon ng tunay na tapat na gobyernong ating iluloklok," he added.

Earlier in the day, the lawmaker reminded Bulaqueños of what is at stake in the upcoming elections.

"Ano ang nakataya sa Mayo 9? Ang nakataya dito, buhay, kaligtasan, kalusugan, hanapbuhay, trabaho, lahat 'yan, ang ekonomiyang lumulupasay, kasama din 'yan sa nakataya," he said.

"Kapag lumulupasay ang ekonomiya, tumataas ang presyo ng bilihin, hirap tayong lahat...Ano ba ang mas mabuti para sa kinabukasan ng ating mga anak?" he added.

This is why Pangilinan is reminding all supporters to win the votes of the undecided and even those who are continuously misled by disinformation and fake news perpetrated by other camps.

"Ang kalaban natin hindi ang nalilinlang kung hindi ang mga nanlilinlang. Ang kailangan natin ay katotohanan para labanan iyon," he said.

The Robredo People's Council had earlier said that it has secured around 10,000 attendees to the Robredo-Pangilinan sortie, but this number was surpassed even before the program proper started.