De Lima grateful for Partido Lakas ng Masa endorsement

Re-electionist Senator Leila M. de Lima is grateful to be part of the final list of senatorial aspirants endorsed by the Partido Lakas ng Masa (PLM), which is fielding Leody De Guzman and Walden Bello as its standard bearer for the May 9 National Elections.

De Lima thanked PLM for their support and faith in her.

"Maraming salamat sa Partido Lakas ng Masa sa patuloy ninyong tiwala. Isang karangalan na makasama sa inyong sinusuportahan sa pagka-Senador," she said.

"Lalong nagpapalakas at nagpapatibay ng loob ko ang inyong suporta. Dahil nandyan ang mga tulad ninyo, kasangga sa pagtataguyod ng ating kolektibong adhikain para sa mabuting pamamahala, karapatang pantao at kapakanan ng ating mga manggagawa, makapangyarihan man ang ating makabangga," she added.

Presidential aspirant De Guzman announced the complete Senate slate of PLM for the upcoming polls last March 6.

De Guzman reportedly said their senatorial candidates are a mix of human rights and labor advocates, as he seeks to end labor malpractices and change a system of governance supposedly "driven by elites."

In October 2021, De Guzman already declared his support for De Lima, saying that the lady Senator is among his trusted Senatorial candidates.

"Maraming nagtanong kung sino ang aking mga Senador sa 2022. Narito ang aking personal na mungkahi. Wala silang obligasyong dalhin ang aking kandidatura. Hindi ito transactional politics. Nagtitiwala ako sa kanilang hangarin para sa bayan," De Guzman stated.

Bello, De Guzman's running mate, recently vowed that he and Ka Leody will release De Lima, who recently marked her 5th year in unjust detention, if they secure victory in the polls.

"One of the first things President Leody de Guzman and I will do when we assume office is to free Leila," Bello said.