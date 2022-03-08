Pangilinan files bill giving greater incentives to private sector participation in Sagip Saka

VICE-PRESIDENTIAL aspirant Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan has filed a bill seeking to give greater incentives to private businesses participating in his landmark Sagip Saka Act.

"Padadaluyin nito ang kailangang-kailangang kapital papunta sa agrikultura. Para itong PPP o public-private partnership for agriculture -- dahil pinakamalalim ang bulsa ng pribadong sektor, kailangan ang tulong nila para mabigyan ng sapat na suporta ang magsasaka at mangingisda. Hindi ito kaya ng gobyerno lamang," Pangilinan said.

Senate Bill 2509 seeks to amend Sagip Saka Act or Republic Act 11321 and give additional tax incentives to gifts and donations given by the private sector to accredited farmers and fisherfolk enterprises under the Farmers and Fisherfolk Enterprise Development program of the Department of Agriculture.

"Labas sa umiiral na tax exemptions na ibinibigay sa ilalim ng Batas Sagip Saka, ang mga donasyon ng private sector sa mga accredited na enterprises ng mga magsasaka at mangingisda ay papayagang kaltasin sa gross income ng mga private businesses. Ito ay magiging katumbas ng 150 percent ng halaga ng kanilang donasyon," Pangilinan said.

"Ang inaasahang mas aktibong partisipasyon ng private sector sa Sagip Saka dahil sa mga bagong incentives ay nangangahulugan ng mas malaking produksyon at kita ng mga magsasaka at mangingisda," he said.

Signed into law in 2019, the Sagip Saka Act authorizes local government units and all national, regional, and local government units, offices, and agencies to directly buy goods and produce from farmers and fisherfolk cooperatives, bypassing the complicated and time-consuming bidding process.

Buying directly from farmers and fisherfolk cooperatives increases their incomes and spurs greater productivity.