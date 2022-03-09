Press Release

March 9, 2022 Agusan Sur governor vows to use Kiko Pangilinan's Batas Sagip Saka BAYUGAN, AGUSAN DEL SUR, MARCH 9, 2022 -- Agusan del Sur Governor Santiago Cane Jr. on Wednesday said his office will implement the Batas Sagip Saka of vice-presidential aspirant Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan and will buy directly from local farmers and fishers for the food requirements of the provincial jail and the four provincial hospitals. Cane said the Batas Sagip Saka would help his office perform its functions better as the law reduces red tape by removing public bidding for food purchases of government units. Addressing local officials here, Pangilinan said, "Hindi lang kandidatura natin ni VP Leni ang isinusulong at ikinakampanya natin...tuloy-tuloy pa rin natin isinusulong ang kapakanan ng magsasaka at mangingisda." To his provincial sorties, Pangilinan brings with him copies of Republic Act 11321 and other related documents to help hasten the full implementation of the law, which benefits all concerned -- the farmers and fishers would increase their incomes with a steady and dependable buyer of their products; the purchasing government unit would have more funds to spend from savings in time, and transportation and logistics costs; and the general public would be able buy the food products at lower cost with bigger supplies and better-running food supply chain. Cane also said Pangilinan's chances of being able to woo voters are higher given that he has successfully wooed his wife, Sharon Cuneta. The governor said Pangilinan will be able to easily convince voters to choose him because "kaya niya pasagutin si Megastar na pakasalan siya." Cabe received presidential aspirant Leni Robredo and Pangilinan to the province, saying he welcomes all candidates to tell Aguseños their accomplishments and platforms. The governor said Robredo won in the province in 2016 because she is the best. "We do not deserve only good candidates. We do not deserve only better candidates. We deserve the best candidates," he said. Batas Sagip Saka is Pangilinan's centerpiece program to raise the living standards of the poorest sectors in Philippine society by creating a market for agricultural products in national government agencies and local government units. His campaign is anchored on improving the incomes of farmers and fishers so that the country can say "Hello pagkain, goodbye gutom."