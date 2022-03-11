Press Release

March 11, 2022 Gatchalian stern warning to NEA, DOE: New NEA memos violated the law Senator Win Gatchalian warned the National Electrification Administration (NEA) and the Department of Energy (DOE) to recall NEA's most recent memoranda in appointing general managers (GMs) of electric cooperatives (ECs) saying that NEA violated the law as it went beyond its supervisory powers. NEA, an attached agency of the DOE, has Secretary Alfonso Cusi as Chairman of the Board. "By vesting the NEA the power to appoint a general manager of an electric cooperative, NEA Memorandum No. 2021-55 and Memorandum No. 2021-56 violate Presidential Decree (PD) 269 or the National Electrification Administration Decree," said Gatchalian. "Maliwanag na iligal ang bagong polisiya ng NEA at maaari silang kasuhan ng grave abuse of discretion. Ano ang basehan nila para iatang sa kanilang mga sarili ang kapangyarihan na magtalaga ng general managers sa mga kooperatiba? Wala itong basehan sa batas," he added. Memorandum No. 2021-55 changed the rules on the selection, hiring, termination of service/suspension of general managers of electric cooperatives contained in NEA Memorandum No. 2017-035. The revised policy transferred the power to appoint GMs to the NEA Board of Administrators which was previously reserved to the Board of Directors (BOD) of ECs. Memorandum No. 2021-56, meanwhile, is the revised policy guidelines on the conduct of examination and interview for applicants. Both memoranda were issued last December 1. The Senate Energy Committee chairperson particularly stated that Section 4 (e) of PD 269, as amended by Republic Act (RA) 10531, provides that NEA has merely the power to supervise the management and operations of all ECs and therefore, NEA is not allowed under the law to replace the judgment of ECs with their own discretion in appointing GMs. The lawmaker further said that Section 26 of PD 269 provides that the EC enjoys the power to determine in its by-laws the manner of elections and filling of vacancies of its officers. A new Section 26-B was introduced by RA 10531 which limited NEA's role to merely review the qualifications and disqualifications of individuals appointed or elected to electric cooperatives. It can be recalled that Gatchalian called out NEA in the last quarter of last year following its alleged anomalous appointment of a new general manager for Benguet Electric Cooperative (BENECO), saying that NEA did not follow its own memorandum on succession mechanism and selection process. # # # ___________________________________________________________________ Babala ni Gatchalian sa NEA, DOE: Mga bagong memo ng NEA labag sa batas Nagbabala si Senador Win Gatchalian sa National Electrification Administration (NEA) at Department of Energy (DOE) na bawiin ang mga pinakahuling memorandum ng NEA sa paghirang ng mga general manager (GM) ng mga electric cooperatives (ECs) dahil labag sa batas ang mga ito at hindi sakop ng kapangyarihan ng ahensya. Ang NEA ay isang attached agency ng DOE kung saan nakaupong Chairman of the Board si DOE Secretary Alfonso Cusi. "Sa pag-atang ng NEA ng kapangyarihang magtalaga ng GM sa mga EC sa pagpapalabas ng NEA Memorandum No. 2021-55 at Memorandum No. 2021-56, nilabag ng ahensya ang Presidential Decree (PD) 269 o ang National Electrification Administration Decree," ani Gatchalian. "Maliwanag na iligal ang bagong polisiya ng NEA at maaari silang kasuhan ng grave abuse of discretion. Ano ang basehan nila para iatang sa kanilang mga sarili ang kapangyarihan na magtalaga ng mga general managers sa mga kooperatiba? Wala itong basehan sa batas," dagdag ng mambabatas. Binago ng Memorandum No. 2021-55 ang mga tuntunin sa pagpili, pagkuha, pagtatapos ng serbisyo/pagsuspinde ng mga GM ng mga EC na nakapaloob sa NEA Memorandum No. 2017-035. Inilipat ng binagong patakaran ang kapangyarihang magtalaga ng mga GM sa NEA Board of Administrators na dati ay nasa ilalim ng Board of Directors (BOD) ng mga EC. Samantala, ang Memorandum No. 2021-56 naman ay naglalaman ng binagong alituntunin ng patakaran sa pagsasagawa ng pagsusuri para sa mga aplikante. Ang dalawang bagong memo ay inilabas noong Disyembre 13. Partikular na ipinunto ng Senate Energy Committee chairperson ang Section 4 (e) ng PD 269 na sinusugan ng Republic Act (RA) 10531, kung saan nakasaad na ang NEA ay may kapangyarihan lamang na mangasiwa ng pamamahala at operasyon ng lahat ng EC. Sa ilalim ng batas na ito, malinaw na hindi pinahihintulutan ang pagpapasya ng NEA sa paghirang ng mga GM. Sinabi pa ng mambabatas na ang Section 26 ng PD 269 ay nagtatadhana ng kapangyarihan ng mga EC na tukuyin sa kanilang mga by-laws ang paraan ng pagsasagawa ng eleksyon at punan ang mga bakanteng posisyon ng mga opisyal nito. Ipinakilala sa RA 10531 ang bagong probisyon nito na nagtatakda ng limitasyon ng tungkulin ng NEA kaugnay sa pagsusuri ng kwalipikasyon at diskwalipikasyon ng mga indibidwal na itinalaga o inihalal sa mga electric cooperative. Matatandaang unang binatikos ni Gatchalian ang NEA noong huling bahagi ng nakaraang taon matapos mapabalita ang umano'y maanomalyang pagtatalaga nito ng bagong general manager sa Benguet Electric Cooperative (BENECO) sabay sabing hindi sinunod ng NEA ang sarili nitong memorandum sa succession mechanism at selection process. # # #