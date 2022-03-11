Pangilinan says wife Sharon believes in Robredo's causes, graft-free background

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, MARCH 11, 2022 -- Vice-presidential aspirant Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Friday bared that wife Sharon Cuneta's support for presidential aspirant Leni Robredo is rooted in her confidence that Robredo is a good leader.

Ahead of the grand rally in this province today, Pangilinan told a radio interview that Cuneta has been urging Robredo to run for the highest seat of the land since July 2020.

"Si Sharon, July 2020 pa lang, hinihiling na kay VP Leni na tumakbo. Ibig sabihin, almost two years ago na gusto na niyang tumakbo si VP Leni," Pangilinan said. "Kaya all out ang support namin ni misis. She will be here later sa Bacolod Grand Rally and together with several others."

Pangilinan is proud to say that Cuneta is doing this endorsement out of her own volition -- same with other artists who have thrown their full support of the Robredo-Pangilinan candidacies.

"At hindi kami binabayaran. Ang tinatanggap namin dito sabi nga niya ay pag-asa. Iyon lang ang nakukuha ng aming mga volunteers," Pangilinan said.

"They freely give their time, talent, at nagsasakripisyo sila. Kasi ang kapalit ay pag-asa na darating na ang mas magandang bukas sa tapat na gobyerno," he added.

Cuneta was also present in other Robredo-Pangilinan sorties such as the ones in Tarlac, Iloilo City, and Cebu City.

In one of her caravan speeches, the megastar assured the voters that they will never go wrong if they choose the tandem of Robredo-Pangilinan as the two are the epitome of good governance.

"Mawala na ang ningning ng bituin ko sa pelikula, manalo lang ang Leni at Kiko sa totoo lang po dahil mas nakakaraming hindi hamak ang makikinabang at aangat ang buhay," Cuneta said.

"Busilak ang puso nina Ma'am Leni at Kiko. At ang katapatan at pagnanais na tulungan po kayo upang umangat ang buhay nating lahat. Wala na pong magugutom kapag naayos ang kanilang plano," she added.

Besides Cuneta, other big entertainment names who are supportive of the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem include entertainment hosts Ogie Diaz and Rica Peralejo, couple Cherry Pie Picache and Edu Manzano, singers Bituin Escalante and Gary Valenciano, and beauty queen Lara Quigaman, among others.