Rains won't stop Negros Occidental Leni-Kiko supporters from joining rallies

SAGAY CITY, NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, MARCH 11, 2022 -- Not even a heavy downpour and the mud-soaked football field sortie site can stop local folks from joining the "people's rally" of the Team Robredo-Pangilinan (TRoPa) that is currently barnstorming the province.

Pilipinas Diongson, a senior member of the Gagmay Kristianong Katilingban (GKK), a Church-based organization of parishioners, said they are "committed" to supporting Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan and have braced themselves for the inclement weather and even the pandemic.

"We are committed in doing this not just for ourselves but for the country," Mrs. Diongson said as she cited the challenges the country had faced during the Martial Law years and under the Duterte administration.

Diongson was among the estimated 5,000 Sagay City residents who showed up at the people's rally that turned the open football field into a sea of pink.

"We want to change the Philippines through our cooperation. If we don't cooperate and show up, walang mangyayari," she said.

"Onyok," an official of Poblacion Uno, the barangay that has jurisdiction over the sprawling football field where the Robredo-Pangilinan rally was held, said they showed up en mass to ensure that Bongbong Marcos, Jr., son of the former dictator Ferdinand Marcos, will not win in their area.

"Matinong tao si Robredo at Kiko at hindi magnanakaw kaya sinusuportahan namin. Wala silang bahid ng korapsyon at patuloy sila bumababa sa pamayanan para abutin ang mga kagaya namin," Onyok said.

TRoPa's Negros Occidental sortie schedule includes visits to the localities of San Carlos City, Sagay City, Kabankalan, Binalbagan, Hinigaran, and La Carlota City before the grand rally in Bacolod City. Celebrities including Sharon Cuneta-Pangilinan, Edu Manzano, Agot Isidro, and Gab Valenciano top-bill the big rally at the Paglaum Sports Complex.