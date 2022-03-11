Press Release

March 11, 2022 Kababaihan tulungan sa hanapbuhay—Poe Nanawagan si Sen. Grace Poe sa pamahalaan at mga institusyon na pagtibayin ang suporta sa mga kababaihang naghahanapbuhay upang malagpasan nila ang mga kasalukuyang limitasyon at umunlad sa ilalim ng new normal. "Naniniwala ako na kailangang mamuhunan ng gobyerno sa mga babaeng naghahanapbuhay at nagnenegosyo dahil napakahalaga nito sa pagbangon ng ating mga komunidad mula sa pandemya. Ito ang dahilan kaya kailangang lumikha ng maayos na kapaligirang walang balakid para marating ng mga babae ang inaasam na produktibo at kaaya-ayang pamumuhay," ayon kay Poe. Sa kaniyang talumpati sa pamamagitan ng Zoom sa Go Negosyo Women Entrepreneurship Summit 2022, tinukoy ni Poe ang mga kasalukuyang hamon na kinakaharap ng kababaihang negosyante tulad ng financial inclusion na mahalaga sa kanilang pag-unlad. Unang iniulat ng International Finance Corp. na 61 porsyento ng mga babae sa Pilipinas ay walang sariling account sa bangko at hindi parte ng pormal na ekonomiya. Resulta nito, hindi nila mapakinabangan ang mga loan at grant na ibinibigay ng pamahalaan sa mga rehistradong negosyo. "Nais natin na lahat ng Pilipino ay magkaroon ng access sa banking at financial services para walang maiwan," saad ni Poe, chairperson ng Senate committee on banks, financial institutions and currencies. Naghihintay na lamang ng lagda ng Pangulo ang Financial Products and Services Consumer Protection Act na inisponsor at ipinagtanggol ni Poe sa Senado. Layon ng panukalang pagtibayin ang karapatan ng mga Pilipinong konsyumer sa pantay na pagtrato, paglilinaw sa mga produkto at serbisyong pinansyal upang hindi sila basta na lamang malinlang at mabaon sa pagkakautang. "Kailangan nating mahigpit na pangalagaan ang interes ng ating mga konsyumer, lalo na ngayong marami ang lubog sa utang at hirap sa pagbabayad ng kanilang mga obligasyon," sambit pa ni Poe. Idiniin rin ni Poe na ilang pag-aaral na ang nagsabing mas maraming kinakaharap na mga hadlang ang mga babaeng negosyante kaysa lalaki. Kabilang dito ang kakulangan ng edukasyon sa negosyo, mga oportunidad para magsanay, suporta mula sa pamilya, pagkuha ng kapital, at kakapusan sa oras dulot ng mga obligasyon sa tahanan. "Sa bawat pagkakataon, kilalanin at ipagmalaki natin ang mga kababaihan sa kanilang kontribusyon sa ating mga tahanan, opisina at pabrika," giit ni Poe, kasabay ng paggunita ng bansa sa Marso bilang buwan ng kababaihan. _______________________________________________________________ Financial inclusion crucial to women empowerment—Poe Sen. Grace Poe recognized the need for the government and institutions to create an environment that will empower women entrepreneurs to surpass pre-existing limitations and thrive in the new normal. "I believe the government should invest in women entrepreneurs as they will be extremely vital in the post-COVID recovery of our communities. This is why we need to create an enabling environment to remove obstacles that prevent women from living full, productive and satisfying lives," Poe said. In her keynote speech delivered via Zoom at the Go Negosyo Women Entrepreneurship Summit 2022, Poe cited the current challenges facing women entrepreneurs such as financial inclusion that matters much in their growth. The International Finance Corp. earlier reported that 61 percent of women in the Philippines still do not own a bank account and are not part of the formal economy. As a result, they are unable to avail of loans and grants extended by the government to registered businesses. "Nais natin na lahat ng Pilipino ay magkaroon ng access sa banking at financial services para walang maiwan," the chairperson of the Senate committee on banks, financial institutions and currencies said. Awaiting the President's signature is the Financial Products and Services Consumer Protection Act sponsored and defended by Poe at the Senate. The measure seeks to strengthen the rights of Filipino consumers to equitable and fair treatment and disclosure and transparency of financial products and services, and protect consumers and businesses from blindly undertaking loans with hidden charges or usurious rates. "We must ensure the protection of the interest of consumers who avail of financial products and services, especially at this time when many have fallen into debt traps and now endure stressful lives in an effort to repay loan obligations," Poe said. Poe stressed that a number of studies have revealed that women entrepreneurs faced certain constraints more acutely than men. These included lack of business education and training opportunities, support from families, access to capital and credit, and time constraints imposed by domestic obligations. "Let's take every opportunity to recognize, honor and affirm women by showing appreciation for them at home, in offices and factories," Poe said, as the country marks March as international women's month.