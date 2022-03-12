Press Release

March 12, 2022 Robredo's lead in social media analytics affirms she's the 'One True Candidate' - De Lima Re-electionist Senator Leila M. de Lima stressed that Vice President Leni Robredo's lead in the race for the upcoming national elections based on social media analytics only affirmed that more and more people are seeing her as the "One True Candidate" who deserves the highest position in the land. De Lima, who is seeking reelection under the Robredo-Pangilinan ticket, said that the Vice President is winning the hearts of Filipinos by just being her true self. "VP Leni Robredo's lead in social media analytics shows us the obviously growing number of people rooting for her," she said. "This only reaffirms what I said earlier that she is the 'One True Candidate' who won the hearts and the trust of people from different walks of life because of her integrity, competence and love for the country," she added. Reportedly, Robredo surpassed presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. when it comes to Facebook engagement score, which is perceived to help measure potential voters of a certain candidate. According to data scientists Wilson Chua and Roger Do, Robredo made the biggest jump from February to March in social sentiments on Facebook. Notably, Robredo got 38.54 percent or 4,799,593 total engagements on Facebook from February 12 to 17, trailing Marcos by five points. However, based on their latest computation of 58 million data points from Facebook, Chua said Robredo now leads Marcos by five points in March, with a total of 8 million engagements over her rival's 7.5 million. Based on data, soft voters and swing voters are now moving to Robredo's side. The lady Senator from Bicol stated that no amount of attacks can stop Robredo from reaching the top. "Sa tagal sa serbisyo ni VP Leni, nakita na natin na sa kabila ng mga paninira at kasinungalingan laban sa kanya, ay tuloy-tuloy lang sya sa pagtatrabaho. Dahil wala syang oras para patulan ang mga kasinungalingan, sa halip, inilalaan nya ang kanyang panahon sa pagtulong sa Pilipino," said De Lima. In a previous statement, De Lima said the waves of support from individuals and organizations from all walks of life and different political leanings for the presidential bid of Robredo is a clear proof that the Filipinos have found the One True Candidate. "Saan ka nakakita ng isang Presidential candidate na sinusuportahan ng mga opisyales mula sa iba't ibang nakaraang administrasyon - mula sa mga dating Cabinet officials, top economic advisers, labor, foreign service and social service officials and employees, mga retiradong AFP officials hanggang sa iba't iba pang mga opisyales," she said. "Unmistakably, this groundswell of support shows the high level of trust in VP's person and her brand of leadership. People simply feel safe for themselves and for the country under a Robredo Presidency,'" she added.