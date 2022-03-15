Press Release

March 15, 2022 Red-tagging of Robredo camp by the NTF- ELCAC a desperate attempt to undermine Kakampink revolution - De Lima Re-electionist Senator Leila M. de Lima called the move by the government's anti-communist insurgency task force to red-tag the camp of presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo as a desperate attempt at bad propaganda to undermine the strong Kakampink revolution. De Lima, who is seeking reelection under the Robredo-Pangilinan ticket, lamented how red-tagging has been the go-to move of the present administration to mask their incompetency and attack their perceived enemies. "The NTF-ELCAC and its mouthpiece, Loraine Marie T. Badoy, should stop insulting the intelligence of the Filipino people when it uses the age-old trick of red-tagging on VP Leni's camp," she said. "When we rightfully called for government aid and efficient response amid the pandemic, we were red-tagged; when we called for investigations on the killings and persecutions, we were red-tagged. Lahat na lang ng hindi kayang panindigan at pagtakpan, red-tagging ang sagot," she added. The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) Spokesperson and Undersecretary Lorraine Marie Badoy baselessly accused Robredo of lying about a supposed deal with members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF). Badoy accused Robredo, who already denied rumors linking her to the CPP and NPA, of forming a "tactical alliance" with communist terrorists that is allegedly "mutually beneficial to the both of them." "And anything that benefits this terrorist organization means more pain and suffering for the Filipino people," Badoy claimed. In response to Badoy's claim, De Lima stressed: "The NTF-ELCAC do not have any right to speak of the pain and suffering of the Filipino people because for 6 years it served as a rabid enabler of the atrocities that we have been subjected to as a people." De Lima said what is clear now is that the Filipino people are rallying together under the pink banner to ensure that the current reign of terror in the country will no longer persist in the next six years or more. "As long as red-tagging remains to be a go-to strategy of the State against its perceived enemies, hindi titigil ang mga aroganteng enablers na ito. It should be criminalized to sanction those who continue to incite violence against government critics and the opposition," she said. "Puro kayo red-tag. Accuse under oath para magkaalaman na," she added.