Press Release

March 15, 2022 Consistent champion of peace: Hontiveros gets endorsement from Bangsamoro group Re-electionist Senator Risa Hontiveros today said she is "immensely thankful" for the support of a Bangsamoro organization which has endorsed her re-election, and vowed that she will continue to work for peace and economic recovery in the Bangsamoro region. "Lubos ang aking pasasalamat sa ating mga kababayang Bangsamoro dahil sa inyong suporta at pagtitiwala. Karangalan ko na tumulong sa inyong adbokasiya para sa kapayapaan at kaunlaran," Hontiveros said. The Bangsamoro Supports Leni for Justice and Peace (BSLJP) movement earlier named Hontiveros as one of the senatorial candidates who people should support in the 2022 elections, due to her being one of the "consistent champions for the peace process." The BSLJP has described itself as being composed of "various peace organizations and networks, civil society organizations, human rights groups, indigenous peoples, non-government organizations, and social movements and well-meaning individuals in the BARMM and in other Moro communities all over the country." Hontiveros, who is known for her advocacy of Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay in the Senate, also has an extensive track record as a peace advocate. In 2005, she was one of the 27 Filipinas nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for their work in the Philippine peace movement. As a lawmaker, Hontiveros co-sponsored the landmark Bangasamoro Organic Law and co-authored the Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Act, which seeks to provide compensation to Filipinos who lost their loved ones and property during the siege of Marawi. According to Hontiveros, she will continue to champion legislation that will promote genuine peace and shared economic prosperity in the BARMM and in the entire country. This includes, she said, policies that will generate good jobs and improve the delivery of health and social services during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. "Maayos at ligtas na kabuhayan ang susi sa kapayapaan at pag-unlad ng BARMM. Yan ang aking patuloy na tututukan sa Senado. Pangako ko iyan sa ating mga kababayang Bangsamoro!" Hontiveros concluded. ##### ____________________________________________________________________ Hontiveros nagpasalamat sa endorsement ng Bangsamoro group Nagpasalamat ngayong araw si re-electionist Senator Risa Hontiveros sa isang Bangsamoro group na inendorso ang kanyang pagbalik sa Senado, at nangako na patuloy niyang isusulong ang kapayapaan at pagunlad ng Bangsamoro region. "Lubos ang aking pasasalamat sa ating mga kababayang Bangsamoro dahil sa inyong suporta at pagtitiwala. Karangalan ko na tumulong sa inyong adbokasiya para sa kapayapaan at kaunlaran ng inyong mga komunidad," ayon kay Hontiveros. Si Hontiveros ang isa sa mga senatorial candidate na inendorso ng grupong Bangsamoro Supports Leni for Justice and Peace (BSLJP) sa darating na halalan sa Mayo. Ayon sa BSLJP, sinusuportahan nila si Hontiveros dahil siya ay isang "consistent champion for the peace process." Ang nasabing grupo ay binubuo ng iba't-ibang peace organizations, networks, civil society organizations, human rights groups, indigenous peoples, non-government organizations, social movements at mga personalidad sa BARMM at Moro communities sa buong bansa. Matatandaang si Hontiveros ay kilala sa mahabang track record nito bilang peace advocate, maliban pa sa adbokasiya niya sa Senado na "Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay." Noong 2005 isa siya sa 27 na Filipina na naging nominee sa Nobel Peace Prize dahil sa kanilang pagsusulong ng kapayapaan sa bansa. Bilang senador, si Hontiveros ay naging co-sponsor ng makasaysayang Bangsamoro Organic Law at naging co-author ng Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Act, na layong bigyan ng kompensasyon ang mga Pilipino na nawalan ng mahal sa buhay at ari-arian sa digmaan sa Marawi City. Nangako si Hontiveros na patuloy nitong ikakampeon ang mga reporma na magdadala ng kapayapaan at pag-unlad para sa lahat sa BARMM, at sa buong bansa. Aniya, kasama diyan ang mga polisiya na maghahatid ng maayos at ligtas na trabaho para sa lahat, at magaayos sa sistema ng health at social services sa bansa ngayong may COVID-19 pandemic. "Maayos at ligtas na kabuhayan ang susi sa kapayapaan at pag-unlad ng BARMM. Yan ang aking patuloy na tututukan sa Senado. Pangako ko iyan sa ating mga kababayang Bangsamoro!" sabi ni Hontiveros. #####