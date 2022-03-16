Press Release

March 16, 2022 Bong Go says PRRD ensuring 2022 elections are peaceful and credible, urges candidates to reaffirm commitment to fair and orderly campaign Senator Christopher "Bong" Go said President Rodrigo Duterte is taking extra efforts to ensure the upcoming national and local elections in May will be peaceful and credible in order to make sure the results reflect the will of the Filipino people. Speaking after conducting a monitoring visit to the Malasakit Center located inside the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City on March 14, Go recalled that the President had previously directed all military and civil authorities to assist the Commission on Elections. More recently, the latter urged them to take the necessary precautions to prevent election-related violence. "I can't speak in behalf of the President pero ... wala namang kandidato sa amin. Sabi niya sisikapin niya na maging malinis at credible ang eleksyon na ito. Inatasan na niya ang militar at pulis during his previous meetings na dapat maging credible ang eleksyon na ito at malinis," Go said in an interview after the ceremonial turnover of financial assistance amounting to PhP450 million to the hospital. "Sabi naman ni Pangulo (nung Biyernes na) hindi naman niya ma-aassure ... pero sisikapin niya na walang magiging takutan, panghahasik sa mga kandidato. Dapat patas po ang lahat," he added. In a separate interview on March 12, President Duterte revealed that the intelligence community had obtained information of insurgency and other groups allegedly working together to undermine the elections. He maintained that he would not tolerate any form of violence and disorderly conduct. Go underscored the responsibility shared by all political candidates to abide by the legal mechanisms. Go urged them to reaffirm their commitment to a peaceful campaign and to send a clear message to their supporters to reject any acts of illegal activities especially violence and fraud. Concluding his interview, the senator called on Filipinos to exercise their democratic right by actively participating in the elections. He assured that the Senate would remain vigilant against any scheme and vowed to do his part in ensuring that the elections are clean and credible. "Kami naman sa Senado ay magiging miyembro, magko-conduct ng official canvassing ng presidential at vice presidential election results. Sisiguraduhin namin na magiging maayos ang lahat. Bilang isang senador, magtatrabaho kami. Ang importante dito ang will of the people, respetuhin natin," he said.